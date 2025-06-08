Starting Point Golf Classic 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

As the premiere sponsor of the event, you get 2 teams for golf (8 people), up to 4 additional seats for dinner, the opportunity to speak at this year's dinner ceremony, a customized banner for your company, the opportunity to provide a swag item in each golfer's welcome bag, and your logo front and center all on materials, event items, and all media.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you'll receive premium recognition throughout the event and in all promotional materials. This top-tier package is perfect for businesses or individuals looking to make a significant impact. Includes: Premier logo placement on event signage, banners, and t-shirts; Recognition in email blasts, social media, and event website; Featured sponsor spotlight during dinner remarks; Opportunity to include branded items in giveaway bags; Complimentary foursome (4 golfers included); Reserved seating at dinner
The Gold Sponsor level offers great visibility and engagement with our community while supporting a cause that matters. Includes: Logo placement on event signage and t-shirts; Recognition on social media and event website; Opportunity to include branded items in giveaway bags; Complimentary twosome (2 golfers included)
Ideal for small businesses or individual supporters, this entry-level sponsorship makes a big difference. Includes: Name/logo on select signage and t-shirts; Recognition on the event website and social media; Complimentary single golfer registration
Partner with us as a Beverage Cart Sponsor and help share the story of Starting Point's Annual Golf Classic far and wide. Your support will amplify our reach while giving your brand front-and-center exposure to an engaged audience. Includes: Recognition on the event website, social media, and signage on the cart!
Support one of the most exciting parts of our event! As our Awards Sponsor, your business will be front and center as attendees compete for amazing prizes, creating energy and engagement throughout the day. Includes: Recognition during awards presentation, as well as on the event website and social media
Sponsor a hole and get direct visibility with all golfers throughout the day. Includes: Sign with your name/logo at one tee box; Recognition on the event website and social media
