The Bid for Hope & Help: Starting Point's Silent Auction

215 Highland Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108, USA

14K GOLF Pendant Necklace item
14K GOLF Pendant Necklace
$250

This impeccable 14k yellow gold pendant and necklace by Gabriel & Co NY was donated by David Arlen Jewelers of Hainesport NJ. Starburst pendant contains one, .03ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond of VS clarity and F color. The lovely pendant slides on a 17.5 inch adjustable length 14k yellow gold cable necklace.

Brian Dawkins Signed Photo item
Brian Dawkins Signed Photo
$85

This photo signed by Brian Dawkins is an authentic memento that true Eagles fans will cherish! This item was graciously donated by Brett Hina.

Alec Bohm Signed Framed Photo item
Alec Bohm Signed Framed Photo
$65

This frame photo signed by Alec Bohm is an authentic original that Phillies fans can decorate with for the fall! This item was graciously donated by Ground Troops.

