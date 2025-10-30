Hosted by

State 48 Cyclopaths Final Stretch Auction for Bike MS Arizona

Golf Twosome at Papago Golf Club!
$125

Starting bid

Nestled in the heart of Papago Park, surrounded by the Arizona desert’s natural beauty and framed by the stunning Papago Buttes, Papago Golf Club is a golfing haven in Arizona. Bid on a complimentary round of golf

for (2) at Papago Golf Club. Tee times are available Mon–Thurs

anytime, and afternoons on Fri–Sunday… all holidays excluded. Valid through June 30, 2026. Reservations accepted 0 - 7 days in advance. Value: up to $380.

Las Vegas Stay & Show
$500

Starting bid

Experience a luxurious getaway with our "Las Vegas Stay & Show in Style!" This one-night stay in a Ruby Pool View King Studio Suite at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers breathtaking views and opulent comfort. Elevate your evening with two VIP Suite Tickets to a show of your choice at The Theater, featuring a lineup of exciting performances, including Get the Led Out and more. Don’t miss this unforgettable Las Vegas adventure! Expires Sept 10, 2026, subject to availability.

Take a Little Trip!
$200

Starting bid

This package includes a 4 piece set of Atley James Luggage (Bradshaw Tote, Duffle & Backpack and 20" Spinner) and $300 in Airbnb gift cards. Total Value $550.

Food & Drinks at Kimmyz!
$50

Starting bid

This package includes a $100 gift certificate to Kimmyz Bar & Grill in Glendale and two Kimmyz caps. Value $130.

Classic Black Handbag
$35

Starting bid

Hit the town with this Assots London black leather small tote with croc pattern. Value: $65

The Louise Saffiano Large Satchel
$35

Starting bid

Hit the town with this attractive handbag from Badgley Mischka in dark green. Value: $70

Sports & Beers!
$50

Starting bid

For every athlete in the family, enjoy a $50 gift card to Scheels Sporting Goods and a $50 gift card to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company! Value: $100

Get Cooking!
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the Ninja Foodi Grill - a multi-functional indoor countertop appliance that combines grilling and air frying, and includes additional functions like roasting, baking, broiling, and dehydrating. It uses high-speed cyclonic air and a 500°F grill grate to create char-grilled marks and flavor, while a smoke control system minimizes smoke during use. Never opened - new in box. Value: $150

Kitchen Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Be ready for anything in the kitchen with these items - all brand new in the box. Brentwood 3.5 Quart Slow Cooker, Brentwood Electic Knife Sharpener, Brentwood Electric Salt & Pepper Mills, Parini Lasagna Pan, Parini Golden Chef 9.5" Frying Pan, CWC 3 in 1 Immersion Blender. Value: $150

