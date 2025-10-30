State 48 Cyclopaths Final Stretch Auction for Bike MS Arizona

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Nestled in the heart of Papago Park, surrounded by the Arizona desert’s natural beauty and framed by the stunning Papago Buttes, Papago Golf Club is a golfing haven in Arizona. Bid on a complimentary round of golf
for (2) at Papago Golf Club. Tee times are available Mon–Thurs
anytime, and afternoons on Fri–Sunday… all holidays excluded. Valid through June 30, 2026. Reservations accepted 0 - 7 days in advance. Value: up to $380.
Starting bid
Experience a luxurious getaway with our "Las Vegas Stay & Show in Style!" This one-night stay in a Ruby Pool View King Studio Suite at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers breathtaking views and opulent comfort. Elevate your evening with two VIP Suite Tickets to a show of your choice at The Theater, featuring a lineup of exciting performances, including Get the Led Out and more. Don’t miss this unforgettable Las Vegas adventure! Expires Sept 10, 2026, subject to availability.
Starting bid
This package includes a 4 piece set of Atley James Luggage (Bradshaw Tote, Duffle & Backpack and 20" Spinner) and $300 in Airbnb gift cards. Total Value $550.
Starting bid
This package includes a $100 gift certificate to Kimmyz Bar & Grill in Glendale and two Kimmyz caps. Value $130.
Starting bid
Hit the town with this Assots London black leather small tote with croc pattern. Value: $65
Starting bid
Hit the town with this attractive handbag from Badgley Mischka in dark green. Value: $70
Starting bid
For every athlete in the family, enjoy a $50 gift card to Scheels Sporting Goods and a $50 gift card to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company! Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy the Ninja Foodi Grill - a multi-functional indoor countertop appliance that combines grilling and air frying, and includes additional functions like roasting, baking, broiling, and dehydrating. It uses high-speed cyclonic air and a 500°F grill grate to create char-grilled marks and flavor, while a smoke control system minimizes smoke during use. Never opened - new in box. Value: $150
Starting bid
Be ready for anything in the kitchen with these items - all brand new in the box. Brentwood 3.5 Quart Slow Cooker, Brentwood Electic Knife Sharpener, Brentwood Electric Salt & Pepper Mills, Parini Lasagna Pan, Parini Golden Chef 9.5" Frying Pan, CWC 3 in 1 Immersion Blender. Value: $150
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!