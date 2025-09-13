Midlo Soccer Boosters, Inc.

Hosted by

Midlo Soccer Boosters, Inc.

About this event

State Champion Monument

Panthers
$5,000

·       X-Large name placement on back of monument

·       Recognition on all our social media platforms with your logo

·      Company announcement at Home games for 2025-2026 soccer season

Royal Blue
$2,500

·       Large name placement on back of monument

·       Recognition on our social media platforms with your logo

 

White
$1,500

·       Medium name placement on back of monument

·       Recognition on our social media platforms with your logo

Black
$1,000

·       Small name placement on back of monument

·       Recognition on our social media platforms with your logo

 

Cub
$500

·       Smaller name placement

·       Recognition on our social media platforms

Panther Supporter
$200
Cub Supporter
$100
Add a donation for Midlo Soccer Boosters, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!