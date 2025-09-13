State Champion Monument

Hosted by
About this event
· X-Large name placement on back of monument
· Recognition on all our social media platforms with your logo
· Company announcement at Home games for 2025-2026 soccer season
· Large name placement on back of monument
· Recognition on our social media platforms with your logo
· Medium name placement on back of monument
· Recognition on our social media platforms with your logo
· Small name placement on back of monument
· Recognition on our social media platforms with your logo
· Smaller name placement
· Recognition on our social media platforms
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!