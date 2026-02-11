State Convention 2026

Hosted by
About this event
All Elks must be registered to attend.
All guests must be registered. Guests will not be able to access the hospitality room or dinners without registration credentials.
Saturday, June 6 ∙ 12 noon - 2 pm
Spicy chili with cheddar cheese and onions, summer fruit salad, cream cole slaw, buttered corn on the cob, baked beans, grilled burgers, Johnsonville bratwurst, warm buns, appropriate condiments, homemade lemonade, seasonal fruit cobbler.
Build your own sandwich. Chef's choice of soup, pasta primavera salad with pesto vinaigrette, creamy cole slaw, potato chips, shredded crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced vine ripened tomatoes, slow roasted sirloin of beef, smoked turkey breast, lean baked ham, Swiss, cheddar, and classic American cheeses, freshly baked marbled rye, kaiser rolls, and sourdough breads served with assorted flavored aioli's and traditional condiments.
Saturday, June 6 ∙ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Caprese Stack, Basil, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Herb marinated chicken breast, Boursin Cream, Mushroom trio
Wild Rice pilaf
Green bean Almandine, Sunburst Squash
Lemon drop raspberry cake, fresh berry
Assorted Dinner Rolls, Butter
Coffee, Decaf, Iced Tea, Water
House salad, Ranch, balsamic
Jumbo shrimp, Scampi Style
White Cheddar Polenta
Roasted baby carrot, lemon Charred broccolini
Salted caramel cake with crunch, white chocolate spire
Assorted Dinner Rolls, Butter
Coffee, Decaf, Iced Tea, Water
Traditional Caesar
Slow roasted Sirloin, Au Poivre, Cipollini onion
Savoyard potato, gruyere cheese
Grilled asparagus, Blistered cherry tomato
Chocolate cake, Chantilly cream, chocolate pearls
Assorted Dinner Rolls, Butter
Coffee, Decaf, Iced Tea, Water
