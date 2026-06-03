Indiana Elks Association, Inc. State Convention

Hosted by

Indiana Elks Association, Inc. State Convention

About this event

State Convention Registration Desk Purchase

8787 Keystone Crossing

Indianapolis, IN 46240, USA

Member Registration
$40

Late Registration

Guest Registration
$10

Late Guest Registration

Spouse Lunch BBQ
$35

Tickets available on a first come first served basis. Please ask someone at the registration table if this meal is available.

Spouse Lunch Deli
$33

Tickets available on a first come first served basis. Please ask someone at the registration table if this meal is available.

Banquet Chicken
$46

Tickets available on a first come first served basis. Please ask someone at the registration table if this meal is available.

Banquet Steak
$55

Tickets available on a first come first served basis. Please ask someone at the registration table if this meal is available.

Banquet Shrimp Scampi
$53

Tickets available on a first come first served basis. Please ask someone at the registration table if this meal is available.

Lanyard
$3

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!