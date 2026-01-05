Hosted by

Community Of Automotive Professionals

About this event

State Farm – One-Year Impact Gift Sponsorship

4x2 Partner
$3,000

What This Sponsorship Includes

Premier Vendor Booth – Retail Hall

  • One (1) 10x10 premium vendor booth inside the Retail Hall
  • Pipe and drape included
  • One table, two chairs, and electricity access included
  • High-traffic placement throughout the 3-day CarFest festival
  • Ideal for brand activation, giveaways, and attendee engagement

Social Media Sponsorship Features

  • Four (4) dedicated social media posts leading up to CarFest 2026
  • Cross-promotion on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
  • Brand tags, mentions, and visibility across CarFest platforms

Year-Round Event Access

  • Designated 10x10 vendor space at CarFest & Coffee and select community events
  • First access to future pop-up vendor opportunities
  • Continued exposure to automotive and family-focused audiences throughout the year

Website Logo Placement

  • Business logo featured on the CarFest SA website
  • Hyperlinked logo directing visitors to your business page
  • Year-round visibility in the sponsor section


