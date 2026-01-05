State Farm – One-Year Impact Gift Sponsorship

What This Sponsorship Includes
Premier Vendor Booth – Retail Hall
- One (1) 10x10 premium vendor booth inside the Retail Hall
- Pipe and drape included
- One table, two chairs, and electricity access included
- High-traffic placement throughout the 3-day CarFest festival
- Ideal for brand activation, giveaways, and attendee engagement
Social Media Sponsorship Features
- Four (4) dedicated social media posts leading up to CarFest 2026
- Cross-promotion on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
- Brand tags, mentions, and visibility across CarFest platforms
Year-Round Event Access
- Designated 10x10 vendor space at CarFest & Coffee and select community events
- First access to future pop-up vendor opportunities
- Continued exposure to automotive and family-focused audiences throughout the year
Website Logo Placement
- Business logo featured on the CarFest SA website
- Hyperlinked logo directing visitors to your business page
- Year-round visibility in the sponsor section