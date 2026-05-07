A group of healthcare professionals' hands are clasped together in the foreground, with a blue ribbon overlaying the image, while the background displays event details and sponsor logos.
Tifton Tift County Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Tifton Tift County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

State of Healthcare

1392 Whiddon Mill Rd

Tifton, GA 31793, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

Attend the State of Healthcare event and gain valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities impacting healthcare in our region. Includes event admission, lunch, program materials, and networking opportunities.

Table for 8
$400

Reserve a table for your team, colleagues, or guests and experience the event together. Includes seating for eight attendees, event admission, program materials, and networking opportunities.

Chamber Member Exhibit Booth
$400

Showcase your organization to healthcare professionals, business leaders, and community stakeholders. Includes one exhibitor booth space and the opportunity to connect directly with attendees throughout the event.

Non Chamber Member Exhibit Booth
$500

Showcase your organization to healthcare professionals, business leaders, and community stakeholders. Includes one exhibitor booth space and the opportunity to connect directly with attendees throughout the event.

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