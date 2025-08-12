Hosted by

NCNW Illinois State Coalition

State of Illinois NCNW Coalition Family Reunion

9333 S Cicero Ave

Oak Lawn, IL 60453, USA

NCNW Member Weekend Registration
$160

NCNW Member (18 & Up) - Friday through Sunday, includes Friday Night Fish Fry and Game Night, Saturday night snacks, and Sunday Harambee Service.

Non-NCNW Member Weekend Registration
$185

Non NCNW Member (18 & Up) - Friday through Sunday, includes Friday Night Fish Fry and Game Night, Saturday Snacks, and Sunday Harambee Service.

Children 17 and Under - Weekend Registration
$75

Friday through Sunday, includes Friday Night Fish Fry and Game Night, Saturday Snacks, and Sunday Harambee Service.

NCNW Members Saturday Top Golf Event - 10:00 am. - 2:00 pm
$50
Non-Members Saturday Top Golf Event - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
$60
Saturday Urban Petting Zoo: Pony Rides, and Lunch
$45

Pony rides and Petting Zoo - 10 and under (a parent or adult must be present)

Harambee Breakfast Only - NCNW Members
$40
Harambee Breakfast Only - Non-NCNW Members
$60
Shuttle $30.00/day (To and from offsite events) per person
$30
Friday Night Fish Fry - Members Only
$30

All you can eat fish fry, chips, family friendly games, and karaoke.

Friday Night Fish Fry - Non Members
$40

All you can eat fish fry, chips, family friendly games, and karaoke.

Statewide Meeting
$25

Meeting with officers from Headquarters and state election of officers.

Add a donation for NCNW Illinois State Coalition

$

