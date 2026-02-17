STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS

About this event
13234 E 166th St, Cerritos, CA 90703, USA
· Exclusive speaking opportunity during the event program
· VIP premium reserved table for 8 distinguished guests in a prime front seating location
· Premier logo placement across all event touchpoints — event signage, program, presentation slideshow, and digital communications
· 3 dedicated social media highlights
· Recognition in promotional campaign and post-event appreciation email
· Public recognition from the stage during the event program
· Priority reserved table for 8 guests in a preferred front seating location
· Enhanced logo recognition on event signage, program, and presentation slideshow
· 2 social media highlights
· Recognition in promotional campaign and post-event appreciation email
· Public recognition from the stage during the event program
· Reserved sponsor table for 8 guests in a prominent seating location
· Logo recognition in event program and presentation slideshow
· 1 social media highlight
· Recognition in post-event appreciation email
· Public recognition from the stage during the event program
· Dedicated sponsor table for 8 guests
· Logo recognition in event program and presentation slideshow
· Recognition in post-event appreciation email
· Individual seat and access to full luncheon program
Reserve your ticket now and pay $65 per ticket at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!