ABC Unified School District Education Foundation

Hosted by

ABC Unified School District Education Foundation

About this event

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS

Cerritos Park East

13234 E 166th St, Cerritos, CA 90703, USA

GOLD PRESENTING SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·       Exclusive speaking opportunity during the event program

·       VIP premium reserved table for 8 distinguished guests in a prime front seating location

·       Premier logo placement across all event touchpoints — event signage, program, presentation slideshow, and digital communications

·       3 dedicated social media highlights

·       Recognition in promotional campaign and post-event appreciation email

SILVER SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·       Public recognition from the stage during the event program

·       Priority reserved table for 8 guests in a preferred front seating location

·       Enhanced logo recognition on event signage, program, and presentation slideshow

·       2 social media highlights

·       Recognition in promotional campaign and post-event appreciation email

BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·       Public recognition from the stage during the event program

·       Reserved sponsor table for 8 guests in a prominent seating location

·       Logo recognition in event program and presentation slideshow

·       1 social media highlight

·       Recognition in post-event appreciation email

TABLE SPONSOR
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·       Public recognition from the stage during the event program

·       Dedicated sponsor table for 8 guests

·       Logo recognition in event program and presentation slideshow

·       Recognition in post-event appreciation email

INDIVIDUAL LUNCHEON TICKET
$65

·       Individual seat and access to full luncheon program

PAY AT ENTRANCE - INDIVIDUAL LUNCHEON TICKET RESERVATION
Free

Reserve your ticket now and pay $65 per ticket at the event.

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