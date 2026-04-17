"State of Us: How are the Children?" - Scholarship Jubilee Dinner (Ticket Sales)

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP Reception (Meet & Greet).
Group table for 10 guests. Enjoy the entire evening with family and friends together.
This enhanced experience ensures a great evening and friendly support of The Jubilee Project that curates the St. Louis North County Juneteenth - Freedom Experience. A weeklong celebration of heritage, culture, and the future.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!