The Jubilee Project

Hosted by

The Jubilee Project

About this event

"State of Us: How are the Children?" - Scholarship Jubilee Dinner (Ticket Sales)

10330 Natural Bridge Rd

St. Louis, MO 63134, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

  • 1 General Admission Ticket
VIP Admission
$125

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP Reception (Meet & Greet).

  • 1 General Admission Ticket
  • 1 VIP Reception Ticket
Group Table
$1,000

Group table for 10 guests. Enjoy the entire evening with family and friends together.

  • 10 General Admission Tickets
The Jubilee Project Friends - Group Table & Support
$1,500

This enhanced experience ensures a great evening and friendly support of The Jubilee Project that curates the St. Louis North County Juneteenth - Freedom Experience. A weeklong celebration of heritage, culture, and the future.

  • 1 Table for Guest (10 Seats)
  • 10 Tickets to the VIP Reception
  • 1 Full Page Color Add in the Juneteenth Commemorative Booklet
  • 4 VIP Tickets to The Apollo Nights Showcase at Touhill Theatre @ UMSL

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