Idaho Music Educators Association Inc

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Idaho Music Educators Association Inc

About this event

State Solo & Ensemble

Post Falls

ID, USA

Base rate- Solo and/or Ensemble
$85

Base fee for Solos or ensembles - add in additional per person fees using the per Additional Persons ticket. Fee increases to $85 on April 23, 2026.

Make sure you review the optional Zeffy donation, change to OTHER to change the amount.

Additional Persons (ensembles only)
$5

$5.00 for each additional person over one. For example, a trio would purchase base ticket @ $60.00 + 2 additional persons tickets X $5.00 = $70.00 (TOTAL for ensemble).

Make sure you review the optional Zeffy donation, change to OTHER to change the amount.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!