State Solo & Ensemble

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About this event
Base fee for Solos or ensembles - add in additional per person fees using the per Additional Persons ticket. Fee increases to $85 on April 23, 2026.
Make sure you review the optional Zeffy donation, change to OTHER to change the amount.
$5.00 for each additional person over one. For example, a trio would purchase base ticket @ $60.00 + 2 additional persons tickets X $5.00 = $70.00 (TOTAL for ensemble).
Make sure you review the optional Zeffy donation, change to OTHER to change the amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!