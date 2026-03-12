Buchholz Band Boosters Inc

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Buchholz Band Boosters Inc

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State Solo & Ensemble Fees

State Solo & Ensemble Fees - $10
$10

$10 Fee for student that is part of one Ensemble group.

State Solo & Ensemble Fees - $20.00
$20

$20 Fee for student doing one Solo with no accompanist.

State Solo & Ensemble Fees - $80.00
$80

$80 Fee for student signed up for one Solo WITH accompanist Brian Hargrove or Kathy Plympton

State Solo & Ensemble Fees - $90.00
$90

$90 Fee for students signed up for one Solo WITH accompanist Brian Hargrove or Kathy Plympton, as well as one additional Ensemble.

State Solo & Ensemble Fees - $100.00
$100

$100.00 Fee for students signed up for one Solo with accompanist Brian Hargrove or Kathy Plympton, as well as TWO additional Ensembles.

Wiggins Fee Only - State S&E
$72.50

For Jack Wiggins Only. Solo w/ Brian Hargrove and two ensemble groups. (Credit on account already paid $27.50 towards the $100.00 fee.

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