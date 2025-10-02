Beta Pi Zeta Chapter

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Beta Pi Zeta Chapter

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Chapter/State/National Initiative Donations

Women Veterans Rock item
Women Veterans Rock
$11

Each member is asked to donate a  minimum of $11.00. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is partnering with Women Veteran's Rock to help empower the brave women who have served our country. Your donation provides critical resources, advocacy, and programs that uplift our female veterans, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.


Deadline to Donate: December 1st, 2025

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1920 Freedom Campaign item
1920 Freedom Campaign
$5

Each member is asked to donate a minimum of $5.00.

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Fireside Fund item
Fireside Fund
$10

The chapter is asking each member to donate a minimum of $10.00 to support this cause.

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