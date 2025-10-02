Chapter/State/National Initiative Donations

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Each member is asked to donate a minimum of $11.00. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is partnering with Women Veteran's Rock to help empower the brave women who have served our country. Your donation provides critical resources, advocacy, and programs that uplift our female veterans, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.
Deadline to Donate: December 1st, 2025
Each member is asked to donate a minimum of $5.00.
The chapter is asking each member to donate a minimum of $10.00 to support this cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!