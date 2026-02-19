States Organization For Boating Access's Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until January 1
Officials responsible for boating facility administration, design, and/or construction in states, commonwealths or territories.
Valid until January 1
Open to firms, corporations, businesses or associations that want to assist SOBA in its objectives.
Valid until January 1
Open to federal agencies, local government units, non-profit organizations, and similar groups in other countries with an interest in SOBA’s mission.
Valid until January 1
Open to individuals who wish to support SOBA but are not affiliated with an agency, association, or business involved in recreational boating programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!