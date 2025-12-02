Stay Cozy, Stay Dry, Support Doyon 5th Grade!

Stay dry in style with this sporty, windproof Ipswich Tigers branded golf umbrella. Designed with a classic wood shaft and matching wood handle, it pairs durability with a refined look. The oversized 62-inch arc offers generous coverage, while its windproof construction complete with Storm Flex ribs, spreaders, and a sturdy pewter tip adds strength you can count on in blustery weather.

A dependable, good-looking umbrella that keeps you covered when it matters most.