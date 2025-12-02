Stay Cozy, Stay Dry, Support Doyon 5th Grade!

Offered by
Stay dry in style with this sporty, windproof Ipswich Tigers branded golf umbrella. Designed with a classic wood shaft and matching wood handle, it pairs durability with a refined look. The oversized 62-inch arc offers generous coverage, while its windproof construction complete with Storm Flex ribs, spreaders, and a sturdy pewter tip adds strength you can count on in blustery weather.
A dependable, good-looking umbrella that keeps you covered when it matters most.
This Ipswich Tigers branded cozy, reversible stadium blanket is designed for comfort, convenience, and all-season school spirit. The soft fleece side keeps you warm, while the water-resistant woven backing protects you from damp grass, wet bleachers, and unpredictable weather making it an ideal companion for picnics, tailgates, and every outdoor event.
Crafted from 11-ounce, 100% polyester fleece with a durable polyester backing, it rolls up neatly with a storage in a convenient carry bag for easy portability and storage.
Let this blanket keep you warm, dry, and ready for every moment on the sidelines.
