Pleasant Hills Childrens Home Of The Assemblies Of God Inc
About this event
Stay in the Loop: Join PHCH Mailing List
PHCH Newsletter
Free
PHCH typically sends a mailing 5-6 times a year to keep friends informed of needs or activities. You are also invited to follow us on our Facebook page. (Note: There is a fake Facebook page using our logo. Make sure to visit the one that states this is the official page.)
PHCH typically sends a mailing 5-6 times a year to keep friends informed of needs or activities. You are also invited to follow us on our Facebook page. (Note: There is a fake Facebook page using our logo. Make sure to visit the one that states this is the official page.)
Add a donation for Pleasant Hills Childrens Home Of The Assemblies Of God Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!