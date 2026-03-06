The Clarksburg Yard

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The Clarksburg Yard

About this shop

Stay Local Saturdays Vendor Fees 2026

New Vendor Application Fee
$25

All new vendors must submit a $25 non-refundable application fee.

Returning Vendor Application Fee
$15

Returning vendors must submit a $15 non-refundable application fee.

Artist/Maker Pay-Per-Event Vendor
$45

Artist or Maker: Pay-Per-Event or One-Time Vendor - $45 per week

Prepared Food Pay-Per-Event Vendor
$55

Prepared Food Tent/Truck: Pay-Per-Event or One-Time Vendor - $55 per week

Artist/Maker May-November Vendor
$275

Artist or Maker: Vendor at seven (7) Events Total (Discounted): $275

Prepared Food May-November Vendor
$350

Prepared Food Tent/Truck: Vendor at seven (7) Events Total (Discounted): $350

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!