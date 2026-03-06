Stay Local Saturdays Vendor Fees 2026

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About this shop
All new vendors must submit a $25 non-refundable application fee.
Returning vendors must submit a $15 non-refundable application fee.
Artist or Maker: Pay-Per-Event or One-Time Vendor - $45 per week
Prepared Food Tent/Truck: Pay-Per-Event or One-Time Vendor - $55 per week
Artist or Maker: Vendor at seven (7) Events Total (Discounted): $275
Prepared Food Tent/Truck: Vendor at seven (7) Events Total (Discounted): $350
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