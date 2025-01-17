Stay the Course HQ

Welcome to the Official Book Launch of Stay the Course: Surviving the Nine Hellish Holes of Entrepreneurship 🌟
From Miss Ronda Jackson—No H, No Holding Back, No Hesitation.
Dear Dreamers, Builders, and Game-Changers,
This isn’t just a book. Stay the Course is your guide, your playbook, and your caddy for navigating the often brutal, yet incredibly rewarding, course of entrepreneurship.
I wrote this for YOU—the woman entrepreneur juggling a million roles, fighting against doubt, and pushing past challenges that sometimes feel insurmountable. I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to stare at the obstacles on the course and wonder if you’ll ever make it to the green. But I also know the taste of success when you’ve earned it—when you’ve stayed the course, hole after hellish hole.
This book is about giving you the tools to align your vision, build your blueprint, and thrive—keeping your life on the green and your business in the black. It’s real, raw, and filled with practical strategies to help you overcome the burnout, confusion, and overwhelm that too often plague us.
If you’ve ever felt like you were stuck, spinning, or wondering if this path is even worth it, Stay the Course will remind you: You’re not alone, and the journey is worth it.
Let’s navigate the course together, not just surviving but thriving—and creating businesses and legacies that make a lasting impact.
What You’ll Discover in Stay the Course
✅ The SWING Method—Make better decisions in your business with clarity and confidence.
✅ Nine Hellish Holes of Entrepreneurship—Learn how to identify and overcome the challenges that stall most business owners.
✅ Real Stories, Real Strategies—No fluff, just actionable insights to keep you moving forward.
✅ A Blueprint for Prosperity—Your map to align your passion, purpose, and profit.
🌟 Order Your Copy Today! 🌟
🎯 Ready to take control of your business journey? Purchase Stay the Course now and start transforming your challenges into triumphs.
📚 Hosting a Book Club, Event, or Conference?
I’d love to bring the lessons of Stay the Course directly to your audience. From intimate book signings to large-scale keynotes, let’s connect and make an impact.
📅 Upcoming Book Signing Event
Mark your calendars for the exclusive Stay the Course book signing! Details coming soon—stay tuned for announcements.
Let’s Build a Legacy Together
This is your moment to step into your power and create the business and life you’ve always dreamed of. Don’t let another year go by wondering what if?
Click the link below to order your copy now, and let’s transform the way you approach entrepreneurship. Together, we’ll make every swing count.
Here’s to staying the course,
Ronda (No H)
No Holding Back | No Hesitation
🌟 Order Now and Stay the Course! 🌟
🙋🏽♀️ Are you ready to stop overthinking and start solving? This is more than just a consultation—it’s an opportunity to take a deep dive into your challenges, find clarity, and walk away with real solutions tailored to your business and life.
Whether you’re just starting out or already scaling, this session is designed to meet you where you are and move you forward.
This Session is Perfect For:
📊 Emerging entrepreneurs who need help refining their vision, finding clients, or managing the early chaos of running a business.
🥇 Established business owners looking for next-level strategies for growth, leadership, or contracting opportunities.
Here’s What We’ll Do in 60 Minutes:
☑️ Unpack your most pressing questions or challenges
☑️ Identify actionable steps to address those challenges immediately..
☑️ Create a tailored plan you can implement to see measurable results.
Topics We Can Cover:
🌱 Business Growth & Marketing:
Learn how to find your ideal clients, build a strong brand, or create a winning marketing strategy.
🤔 Life & Leadership Coaching:
Find balance, clarity, and alignment while strengthening your leadership skills
💰 Contracting & Business Development:
Explore how to navigate federal and corporate contracts and position your business for success.
📈 Scaling with Confidence:
Turn overwhelm into opportunity by streamlining operations and expanding strategically.
Why This Matters:
You don’t need more ideas—you need a clear path forward. In this consultation, we’ll work together to:
• Eliminate the noise and focus on what matters.
• Build confidence by solving challenges in real time.
• Set you up for measurable growth and success.
The ROI of This Session:
Your time and money are valuable, so let’s make this worth it.
• Walk away with clarity, direction, and an action plan.
• Save yourself weeks—or even months—of guesswork by getting tailored advice now.
Investment: $349 for one hour.
Why Book Now?
This isn’t a one-off chat—it’s the first step in building a strategy that works for you. Need ongoing support? Book additional hours anytime or explore personalized coaching options for deeper guidance.
🎯 Click below to book your session and start solving today!
Every successful business starts with knowing how to communicate its value. Your Capability Statement isn’t just a document; it’s the first impression that can make or break opportunities. Our unique CAPACITY method ensures your business stands out, not just by what you do—but by showcasing how well you do it.
This service is perfect for:
Emerging Entrepreneurs: Position your business as credible and professional to land your first big opportunities.
Established Entrepreneurs: Refresh your approach with a statement that reflects your growth and opens new doors.
Contract-Ready Business Owners: Stand out in government, corporate, and private sector contracting opportunities.
🤦🏽♀️ If you’ve been hesitating to create one because it feels overwhelming or uncertain what to include, we’ve got you covered. With us, you’ll leave with a strategic, polished statement that tells your story, positions you as the clear choice, and puts you ahead of the competition.
What Makes Our CAPACITY Method Different?
Our methodology transforms your Capability Statement into a powerful tool that speaks directly to decision-makers. By focusing on your business’s strengths, we craft clear, compelling content that highlights your achievements, positions you strategically within your industry, and emphasizes the measurable value you deliver. Every element, from the design to the messaging, is tailored to showcase what sets you apart while maintaining consistency and professionalism. The result? A capability statement that builds trust, inspires confidence, and turns opportunities into wins. This isn’t just about information—it’s about persuasion and impact.
What’s Included:
☑️ Comprehensive Consultation
We start by understanding your unique business story, goals, and target audience.
☑️ Custom Content Creation
We craft messaging that speaks directly to your audience, using industry-specific language that captures attention. Every statement we design reflects your unique strengths and positions you for success.
☑️ Professional Design
Your Capability Statement will have a clean, modern, and visually compelling layout that aligns with your brand. It’s not just what you say—it’s how you present it.
☑️ Strategic Insights
We include keywords and design elements that make your statement easy to read and impactful in federal, corporate, or private sector markets.
#RealTalk
“I’m not sure where to start.”
We make the process simple and stress-free. From your first consultation to the final delivery, we guide you every step of the way.
“What if I don’t have much to show yet?”
Every business has strengths. We’ll find yours and showcase them in a way that builds trust and positions you for growth.
“Is $395 worth it?”
Think of this as an investment in landing your next opportunity. One contract or partnership could pay for this service tenfold—and more.
🎯 Ready to showcase your CAPACITY and turn opportunities into wins? Opportunities are waiting—don’t leave them on the table.
