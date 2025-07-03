Stayin’ Alive with C-Pride! CPR, AED & First Aid Certification

Join C-Pride as we kick off our Health & Wellness Initiative with a dynamic, life-saving training session led by Roger Hernandez, certified by the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Red Cross (ARC)
You’ll learn how to:
✔️ Perform CPR for Adults, Children & Infants
✔️ Use an AED confidently
✔️ Provide basic First Aid in emergencies
Includes FULL Certification
Join C-Pride as we kick off our Health & Wellness Initiative with a dynamic, life-saving training session led by Roger Hernandez, certified by the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Red Cross (ARC)
You’ll learn how to:
✔️ Perform CPR for Adults, Children & Infants
✔️ Use an AED confidently
✔️ Provide basic First Aid in emergencies
Includes FULL Certification
Add a donation for C-Pride
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!