C-Pride

Hosted by

C-Pride

About this event

Stayin’ Alive with C-Pride! CPR, AED & First Aid Certification

350 Pageant Ln #501

Clarksville, TN 37040, USA

General admission
$25

6 left!

Join C-Pride as we kick off our Health & Wellness Initiative with a dynamic, life-saving training session led by Roger Hernandez, certified by the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Red Cross (ARC) You’ll learn how to: ✔️ Perform CPR for Adults, Children & Infants ✔️ Use an AED confidently ✔️ Provide basic First Aid in emergencies Includes FULL Certification
Add a donation for C-Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!