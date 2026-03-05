American Cancer Society

Hosted by

American Cancer Society

About this event

Staying Alive Divas on Abbey Road

109 N Russell St

Portland, TN 37148, USA

General Admission Ticket
$25

General Admission ticket


(There are 230 total seats for each show. Paper tickets are also being sold so online sales will only reflect a portion of overall ticket availability.)


**Zeffy is a free site to use for both you and the American Cancer Society.  At check-out, you will be provided an option to "tip" Zeffy for this free program. Please enter other & $0 to bypass all tips.**

Kids Ticket (10 and Under)
$10

Kids Ticket for those 10 years of age and younger


(There are 230 total seats for each show. Paper tickets are also being sold so online sales will only reflect a portion of overall ticket availability.)

**Zeffy is a free site to use for both you and the American Cancer Society.  At check-out, you will be provided an option to "tip" Zeffy for this free program. Please enter other & $0 to bypass all tips.**

Add a donation for American Cancer Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!