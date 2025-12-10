Steady Strides 2025 Christmas Ornament Raffle

Hosted by
Abby is an adorable new school horse who is loved for her impeccable ground manners, irresistibly cute begging face, and her zippy way of going.
AJ is horse who has done it all - mounted shooting, dressage shows, jumping, and, most importantly, mare whispering. He is loved by everyone for being a consummate walk trot and lunge line horse.
Blueberry is overflowing with personality and loves belly rubs, treats, and personal space. She communicates her needs (food, turnout, attention) via lip smacking.
Creed is a new school horse with many talents - a great lunge line horse who can also jump little courses! Riders love his smooth gaits.
Flash can do every job and has rightfully earned SSRC's MVH (Most Valuable Horse) award. He will happily and safely teach beginner riders, but can also counter canter and jump courses! He's one-in-a-million!
Jessie is a new school horse who doesn't know he's 26! He loves getting the zoomies in turnout and being a wonderful turnout buddy and neighbor to the rest of our herd. Under saddle, he's steady and reliable, making him a favorite to ride.
Jojo loves winning hack classes and taking long naps. She is a consummate professional who is the same horse for every rider - the perfect school horse!
Olaf is a new school horse who is cute as a button. He has the smoothest gaits and has just the right amount of spice to keep riders engaged!
Rio is an SSRC rescue horse who loves cats, dogs, and babies and is the gentlest treat taker in the barn. And don't tell the others, but he might just be the prettiest horse in the barn.
Scout loves long naps and is in a serious relationship with a mare named Honey. He loves belly rubs and likes to keep it low gear as a walk trot horse only. His specialty is lunge line lessons.
Smoke is a giant Labrador masquerading as a horse - just as loving and just as destructive. If he can put it in his mouth, he will so be careful what you leave near his stall!
Sugar was rescued from auction and shows her appreciation every day by being the sweetest horse to all her riders. Her bouncy trot teaches students how to post in not time flat!
Waffle is the biggest smoocher in the barn and loves kisses right on the muzzle. He is loved for being nicely forward and an enthusiastic jumper!
Watusi is the schoolmaster of the barn. He will guide any rider around a perfect course as long as you give him neck scratches afterwards.
