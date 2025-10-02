N.D.R. Therapeutic Riding

Offered by

N.D.R. Therapeutic Riding

About the memberships

Steady Strides Circle

Steady Strides Circle Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 50
$50

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 100
$100

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 250
$250

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 500
$500

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 1000
$1,000

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 2500
$2,500

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 5,000
$5,000

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Level 10,000
$10,000

Renews monthly

Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Help Annually Level 25
$300

Valid for one year

Instead of $25 per month, contribute annually for $300.


Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Help Annually Level 50
$600

Valid for one year

Instead of $50 per month, contribute annually for $600.


Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Help Annually Level 100
$1,200

No expiration

Help Annually Level 250
$3,000

Valid for one year

Instead of $250 per month, contribute annually for $3000.


Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Help Annually Level 500
$6,000

Valid for one year

Instead of $500 per month, contribute annually for $6000.


Your contribution helps us continue our goal to help and serve our community for years to come.

Add a donation for N.D.R. Therapeutic Riding

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!