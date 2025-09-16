Steak Bourbon Cigar Night

Join us for an evening of fellowship, flavor, and fine company at our upcoming Steak, Bourbon, and Cigar Night.





Indulge in a perfectly grilled steak, savor the rich notes of premium bourbon, and unwind with a hand-selected cigar.





It's the perfect opportunity to connect with the men of our parish in relaxed atmosphere.





This event will be hosted at St Monica's Columbus Hall (church Basement).





Doors will open at 5:00, with dinner served at 5:30.

Your ticket price includes water and beer during the event as well as dinner, bourbon and cigars.





Outdoor spaces will be provided for enjoying your cigars.