🔥🥩 STEAK DINNER NIGHT at VFW Post 420! 🥩🔥





📅 Friday, July 24, 2026

🕔 Dinner Starts at 5:00 PM

Your meal includes: 🥩 Steak 🥔 Baked Potato 🌽 Corn on the Cob 🥖 Roll





💲 Just $15 per dinner





🎟️ Tickets are required and limited to only 50 meals! Get yours early — these WILL sell out!





Click on the Zeffy link or stop by the post to purchase tickets! Or, contact us for more information: 📞 518-584-9686





Come enjoy a great meal while supporting local veterans, community programs, and the mission of your neighborhood VFW.