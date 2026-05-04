VFW Post 420

Hosted by

VFW Post 420

About this event

Steak Dinner

190 Excelsior Ave

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA

General Admission
$15

🔥🥩 STEAK DINNER NIGHT at VFW Post 420! 🥩🔥


📅 Friday, July 24, 2026

🕔 Dinner Starts at 5:00 PM

Your meal includes: 🥩 Steak 🥔 Baked Potato 🌽 Corn on the Cob 🥖 Roll


💲 Just $15 per dinner


🎟️ Tickets are required and limited to only 50 meals! Get yours early — these WILL sell out!


Click on the Zeffy link or stop by the post to purchase tickets! Or, contact us for more information: 📞 518-584-9686


Come enjoy a great meal while supporting local veterans, community programs, and the mission of your neighborhood VFW.

Add a donation for VFW Post 420

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!