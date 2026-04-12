Mc Cares Foundation

Hosted by

Mc Cares Foundation

About this event

Steak Fry Sponsorships

Venue Sponsor
$650

Sponsor the Venue for our event! This sponsorship will include 8 tickets for our event! As well as a banner with logo at all 2026 events. Top logo placement on all ads for our events as well as on social media.

Music Sponsor
$400

Sponsor of our music provided for the Steak Fry as well as 6 seats and banner with logo at all events. Social media recognition. Verbal recognition during event and logo placed on all promotional material.

Drink Sponsorship
$350

Sponsor our beer trailer for the event! Banner with logo will be placed on our beer trailer! 4 tickets for our event! Ads will be placed on our social media as well as on our ad materials!

Dessert Sponsor
$250

Sponsor our desserts from a local small business for our Steak Fry! This will come with 2 tickets to our event as well as a logo on a banner over our dessert table! Logo will also be placed on all ad materials as well as social media.

Basket Sponsorship
$100

Sponsor a raffle basket for our event! We try to purchase most items from local small businesses in our community!

Friends of MC Cares Foundation
Pay what you can

Donate $50 towards our event. All remaining funds will be used to provide Christmas gifts and food baskets to all of our families this year!

Add a donation for Mc Cares Foundation

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