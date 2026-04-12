Steak Fry Sponsorships

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About this event
Sponsor the Venue for our event! This sponsorship will include 8 tickets for our event! As well as a banner with logo at all 2026 events. Top logo placement on all ads for our events as well as on social media.
Sponsor of our music provided for the Steak Fry as well as 6 seats and banner with logo at all events. Social media recognition. Verbal recognition during event and logo placed on all promotional material.
Sponsor our beer trailer for the event! Banner with logo will be placed on our beer trailer! 4 tickets for our event! Ads will be placed on our social media as well as on our ad materials!
Sponsor our desserts from a local small business for our Steak Fry! This will come with 2 tickets to our event as well as a logo on a banner over our dessert table! Logo will also be placed on all ad materials as well as social media.
Sponsor a raffle basket for our event! We try to purchase most items from local small businesses in our community!
Donate $50 towards our event. All remaining funds will be used to provide Christmas gifts and food baskets to all of our families this year!
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