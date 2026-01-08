Casa Grande Valley Historical Society

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Casa Grande Valley Historical Society

About this event

Sales closed

Steaks & Stories Sponsorships

110 W Florence Blvd

Casa Grande, AZ 85122, USA

PLATINUM
$2,000

Event tickets for 8, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.

GOLD
$1,000

Event tickets for 6, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.

SILVER
$750

Event tickets for 4, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.

BRONZE
$500

Event tickets for 2, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.

COPPER
$250

Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.

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