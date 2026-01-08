Steaks & Stories Sponsorships

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Event tickets for 8, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.
Event tickets for 6, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.
Event tickets for 4, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.
Event tickets for 2, Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.
Name/Logo in program, prominent display at event, listing on event website and other marketing materials.
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