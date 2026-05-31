Stealing Hearts Rescue

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Stealing Hearts Rescue

About this event

Stealing Hearts Rescue Bowling Fundraiser 2026

8925 N 12th St

Phoenix, AZ 85020

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Single Bowler
$40
bowling shoes included if needed
House Sponsor
$5,000

FOUR teams of 5 bowlers. Covers one month shelter rent and utilities.

Perfect Game Sponsor
$2,500

THREE teams of 5 bowlers. Will help feed 23 dogs and puppies for one month at the shelter

Strike Sponsor
$1,000

TWO teams of 5 bowlers. Covers the spay and microchip of a typical litter of eight female puppies.

Spare Sponsor
$500

ONE team of 5 bowlers. Covers nine bags of dog food for the shelter.

Bagger
$250

3 Bowlers. Covers the neuter, microchip and 2 vaccines for two male puppies.

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