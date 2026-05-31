Stealing Hearts Rescue Bowling Fundraiser 2026

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FOUR teams of 5 bowlers. Covers one month shelter rent and utilities.
THREE teams of 5 bowlers. Will help feed 23 dogs and puppies for one month at the shelter
TWO teams of 5 bowlers. Covers the spay and microchip of a typical litter of eight female puppies.
ONE team of 5 bowlers. Covers nine bags of dog food for the shelter.
3 Bowlers. Covers the neuter, microchip and 2 vaccines for two male puppies.
$
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