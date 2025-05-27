Annual STEAM Memberships

During the school year, the program follows the Cloverleaf Local School District calendar. If Cloverleaf Schools are closed due to weather, holidays, or other reasons, the program will also be closed. Additional scheduled closure days may apply; a full calendar will be provided at the beginning of the school year and summer session.



Payment Policy:

The monthly fee must be paid by the 15th of the previous month. Late payments will incur a 10% late fee per week. If payment is not received by the 30th, the student will be suspended from the program until full payment and applicable late fees are received. Children may rejoin the program as soon as the balance is paid in full.



All payments are non-refundable, and no credits or refunds will be issued for absences, closures, or withdrawals. This program is offered at a substantial discount; therefore, no additional financial aid or sibling discounts will be available.



In the event a family must relocate out of the area, we require at least three months’ notice. Families will be responsible for the next three months of payment after giving notice, regardless of the student’s attendance, to allow time for transition and planning. This three-month payment requirement does NOT apply to military families who are being reassigned; documentation may be requested.