STEAM Clubs Registration Semester 2 / 25-26

The Student Astronaut Challenge is an aerospace-related secondary (grades 6-12) STEM competition. Student teams of six initially participate in a qualifying test where their scores are averaged for ranking. The top teams are then selected for each division. These teams compete in a four part final competition that is held annually at the Kennedy Space Center in February over three days. The four challenges are design, engineering, landing, and space flight simulation. Student in 6th & 7th grade can join the club to prepare for the competition for the following year that begins with a tryout and written test in September and if successful will progress to a competition at Kennedy Space Center in February of 2027.
(This Club will meet at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesdays before schools) Second Semester Fee $60.00.
February 24—March 24—March 31
April 7—April 14—April 21—April 28
May 4—May 11—May 18
The VEX IQ Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, provides students with exciting, open-ended robotics and research project challenges that enhance their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills through hands-on, student-centered learning. A VEX IQ Robotics set is used with plastic pieces that snap together using pegs, making it easy to construct a robot. Students use a coding software called VEXcode IQ to program the robot. It can be programmed with block-based coding or Python. There are two parts to the contests: Robot Skills, which is a single robot trying to score as many points as possible, and the Teamwork Challenge, where two robots attempt to work together to complete the same task.
ROBOTICS CLUB -
Wednesdays after school. -
Fee $ 60.00
