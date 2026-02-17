STEAM Clubs Registration Semester 2 / 25-26

The Student Astronaut Challenge is an aerospace-related secondary (grades 6-12) STEM competition. Student teams of six initially participate in a qualifying test where their scores are averaged for ranking. The top teams are then selected for each division. These teams compete in a four part final competition that is held annually at the Kennedy Space Center in February over three days. The four challenges are design, engineering, landing, and space flight simulation. Student in 6th & 7th grade can join the club to prepare for the competition for the following year that begins with a tryout and written test in September and if successful will progress to a competition at Kennedy Space Center in February of 2027.

(This Club will meet at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesdays before schools) Second Semester Fee $60.00.

February 24—March 24—March 31

April 7—April 14—April 21—April 28

May 4—May 11—May 18