Laurel Ridge Elementary PTA

Offered by

Laurel Ridge Elementary PTA

About this shop

STEAM Night Sales

5 Piece Chicken Nugget Meal item
5 Piece Chicken Nugget Meal
$7

Five-piece chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A, side, and drink. Side and drink options to be selected from available options at pick-up.

0
Chicken Sandwich Meal item
Chicken Sandwich Meal
$10

A regular chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A, side, and drink. Side and drink options to be selected from available options at pick-up.


0
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Meal item
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Meal
$10

Spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A, side, and drink. Side and drink options to be selected from available options at pick-up.


0
Cookies / Chips / Drinks
$1
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