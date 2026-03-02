STEAM POSSIBLE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM

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About this event
$
Our all-inclusive weekly pass gives students full access to the Mission: STEAM Possible Club experience.
Participants engage in hands-on learning across 3D printing, robotics, coding, esports strategy, Minecraft coding, Young Inventors Club, and STEAM Force League. Students also receive daily snacks, dinner (served Monday–Friday), tournament eligibility, special guest sessions, and access to our Innovation Symposium & Final Project Showcases.
This is more than after-school care — it’s a future-ready learning lab where creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving thrive.
💡 Ask about our income-based pricing options.
Need flexibility? Our single-day pass gives students full access to the Mission: STEAM Possible Club experience for the day they attend.
Students participate in hands-on STEAM learning including 3D printing, robotics, coding, esports strategy, Minecraft coding, and innovation challenges. Daily pass students also receive snacks, tournament eligibility, and access to special guest sessions and themed project days.
Perfect for families who need occasional coverage while still giving their child access to high-quality, future-ready learning.
💡 Ask about our income-based pricing options.
Please choose the number of hours you will need.
Drop in and level up at the Gotta Go Gaming Hub! Our Game Room Pass gives players access to a high-energy, supervised gaming environment designed for fun, skill-building, and positive community play.
🎮 Open Play Access Includes:
• Consoles (PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch)
• Board Games & Lounge Area
• Supervised Play
• Game Coaching & Friendly Tournaments
Whether your child wants to casually play, sharpen competitive skills, or just hang out in a safe and engaging space, our team provides structured supervision and supportive coaching throughout open play hours.
Perfect for flexible schedules — pay only for the time you use.
For even more gameplay, ask about our Monthly Gand passes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!