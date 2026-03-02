STEAM POSSIBLE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM

Our all-inclusive weekly pass gives students full access to the Mission: STEAM Possible Club experience.





Participants engage in hands-on learning across 3D printing, robotics, coding, esports strategy, Minecraft coding, Young Inventors Club, and STEAM Force League. Students also receive daily snacks, dinner (served Monday–Friday), tournament eligibility, special guest sessions, and access to our Innovation Symposium & Final Project Showcases.





This is more than after-school care — it’s a future-ready learning lab where creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving thrive.





💡 Ask about our income-based pricing options.



