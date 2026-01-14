Providence Classical Academy

STEAM Saturdays with Mrs. Tuxen

4525 Old Brownlee Rd

Bossier City, LA 71111, USA

FairyTale Science
$85

January 31, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Once upon a time, we will explore classic fairytales through exciting hands-on science and engineering challenges-building towers, designing ziplines, and testing creations while learning real STEAM concepts along the way.

Passport Science
$85

February 21, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Pack your bags and get ready to travel the globe through hands-on science and engineering challenges inspired by cultures, inventions, and natural wonders from around the world.

Grossology
$85

March 28, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Get ready to say "EW!"- and then ask why? Campers will dive into the science of the super gross with snot slime, animal dissections, and hands-on biology experiments that make learning unforgettable.

Arrrg Science - Pirates
$85

April 25, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Ahoy Mates! Set Sail for a swashbuckling STEAM adventure! We will learn navigation, astronomy, and mapping skills as they use compasses, read the stars, and go on a thrilling treasure hunt

