STEAM Saturdays with Mrs. Tuxen

About this event
January 31, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Once upon a time, we will explore classic fairytales through exciting hands-on science and engineering challenges-building towers, designing ziplines, and testing creations while learning real STEAM concepts along the way.
February 21, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pack your bags and get ready to travel the globe through hands-on science and engineering challenges inspired by cultures, inventions, and natural wonders from around the world.
March 28, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Get ready to say "EW!"- and then ask why? Campers will dive into the science of the super gross with snot slime, animal dissections, and hands-on biology experiments that make learning unforgettable.
April 25, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ahoy Mates! Set Sail for a swashbuckling STEAM adventure! We will learn navigation, astronomy, and mapping skills as they use compasses, read the stars, and go on a thrilling treasure hunt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!