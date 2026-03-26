2026 STEAM Summer Camps for K-3rd

About this event
S – Solar Explorers
Harness the power of our closest star! Construct solar pizza ovens to cook s'mores, track time with handmade sundials, and test UV beads to reveal invisible solar energy.
T – Top Secret Detectives
Master the high-tech tools of a secret agent. Tackle a Spy Agility Course, analyze fingerprints, and use cypher wheels to crack "Top Secret" codes.
E – Exploring Mars
Step into the boots of a Mars engineer! Program Blue Bot rovers to navigate canyons, design a 3D Mars Colony, and plant a Martian garden using hydroponics.
A – Astronaut Color Lab
Blend science and creativity to master the color spectrum! Create SunPaint shirts using real UV rays, build kaleidoscopes, and watch rainbows "walk" through a liquid lab.
M – Moon Mission Blast Off!
Log your flight data and pilot a mission to the lunar surface! Calculate "Lunar Leaps," conquer a Space Escape Room, and engineer your own volcanic moon rocks.
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