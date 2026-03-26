Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region

Hosted by

Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region

About this event

2026 STEAM Summer Camps for K-3rd

182 E Union St

Allegany, NY 14706, USA

Monday (7/13) - Solar Explorers
$50

S – Solar Explorers

Harness the power of our closest star! Construct solar pizza ovens to cook s'mores, track time with handmade sundials, and test UV beads to reveal invisible solar energy.

Tuesday (7/14) - Top Secret Detectives
$50

T – Top Secret Detectives

Master the high-tech tools of a secret agent. Tackle a Spy Agility Course, analyze fingerprints, and use cypher wheels to crack "Top Secret" codes.

Wednesday (7/15) - Exploring Mars
$50

E – Exploring Mars

Step into the boots of a Mars engineer! Program Blue Bot rovers to navigate canyons, design a 3D Mars Colony, and plant a Martian garden using hydroponics.

Thursday (7/16) - Astronaut Color Lab
$50

A – Astronaut Color Lab

Blend science and creativity to master the color spectrum! Create SunPaint shirts using real UV rays, build kaleidoscopes, and watch rainbows "walk" through a liquid lab.

Friday (7/17) - Moon Mania
$50

M – Moon Mission Blast Off!

Log your flight data and pilot a mission to the lunar surface! Calculate "Lunar Leaps," conquer a Space Escape Room, and engineer your own volcanic moon rocks.

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