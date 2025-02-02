Steampunk Farms Support Subscriptions

Lend a hand and be part of something bigger! 🐾 Your monthly support gives our rescued animals a safe, happy home—plus, you'll get early access to adorable photos and videos before the rest of the world sees them! 💛 Every dollar goes directly to the animals.
Haystackers
$25
Help us keep the hay piles stacked high! 🌾 As a Haystacker, your support ensures full bellies and fresh bedding for our rescued residents. Plus, you’ll get exclusive updates and recognition on our website!
Harry's Guardians
$100
Go beyond—become a Guardian. 🐾 Your support directly fuels our Unrestricted Fund, ensuring no animal goes without food or critical veterinary care. Get exclusive impact reports and a special annual thank-you gift for your incredible generosity.
