Offered by

Rise Up 2

About this shop

Steel Magnolia's Concession Shop

Twix Candy Bar item
Twix Candy Bar
$2
Kit Kat item
Kit Kat
$2
Peanut M&M's item
Peanut M&M's
$2
Mike and Ike Original item
Mike and Ike Original
$2
Sour Patch Kids (Reg or Watermelon) item
Sour Patch Kids (Reg or Watermelon)
$2
(2) Rice Krispie Treat (Kellogg) item
(2) Rice Krispie Treat (Kellogg)
$1
Homemade Cookies (2) item
Homemade Cookies (2)
$1
Popcorn Bag item
Popcorn Bag
$2.50
(2) Mandarin Oranges item
(2) Mandarin Oranges
$1.50
Water Bottle item
Water Bottle
$1
Sprite Can item
Sprite Can
$1.50
Rootbeer item
Rootbeer
$1.50
Dr. Pepper item
Dr. Pepper
$1.50
Dr. Pepper Zero item
Dr. Pepper Zero
$1.50
Cast-o-grams item
Cast-o-grams
$1

Cast-o-grams are small white lunch bags that audience members can purchase for cast members during the performance. They include a short written note and any optional treats or small goodies you would like to add.


At our show, bags are $1, plus the cost of any treats you choose to include. Audience members are encouraged to decorate the bag, write a note to their favorite actress, and sign their name so she knows who it’s from. Art supplies will be available to help you create something special. Cast-o-grams will be delivered to the girls at intermission as a fun surprise and show of support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!