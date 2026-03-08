Steel Magnolia's Concession Shop

Cast-o-grams are small white lunch bags that audience members can purchase for cast members during the performance. They include a short written note and any optional treats or small goodies you would like to add.





At our show, bags are $1, plus the cost of any treats you choose to include. Audience members are encouraged to decorate the bag, write a note to their favorite actress, and sign their name so she knows who it’s from. Art supplies will be available to help you create something special. Cast-o-grams will be delivered to the girls at intermission as a fun surprise and show of support.