STEEL-N-TIME 's Shop

About this shop
2026 5th Annual Steel 'N Time Car Show Shirts
Steel ’n Time hats are in and ready to go. Perfect for blocking the sun and letting everyone know where you’d rather be. Limited supply—once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Steel ’n Time hats are in and ready to go. Perfect for blocking the sun and letting everyone know where you’d rather be. Limited supply—once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Keep track of time… Steel ’n Time style.
Leather keychain with our signature clock design. Limited quantity—grab one while they last.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.
Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.
Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.
Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.
Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.
Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.
Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.
Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.
Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.
Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirt, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.
Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.
FOOD TICKETS - get a ticket for a burger or a hotdog, chips and a drink.
Purchase the tickets at the registration table. Take the ticket to the food tent & enjoy!
People’s Choice – Write the number of your favorite on the back and deposit it in the container at the registration desk (Additional tickets may be purchased for
$1 each at the registration desk or the roaming sales staff.)
GRAND PRIZE - Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25. they can be purchased at the registration desk or from roaming sales staff.
The grand prizes: $500 Tommy's Car Wash Gift Card (Car Washes for a year) and a runner-up prize of a $250 Goodin's Jewelry Gift Card will be drawn after the awards.
GRAND PRIZE - Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25. they can be purchased at the registration desk or from roaming sales staff.
The grand prizes: $500 Tommy's Car Wash Gift Card (Car Washes for a year) and a runner-up prize of a $250 Goodin's Jewelry Gift Card will be drawn after the awards.
50/50 - Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, Try your luck at winning 1/2 the pot.
Tickets can be purchased at the registration desk or from the roaming sale staff.
Drawing will be at 2:15
50/50 - Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, Try your luck at winning 1/2 the pot.
Tickets can be purchased at the registration desk or from the roaming sale staff.
Drawing will be at 2:15
RAFFLE TICKETS - Are for sale at $1 each or 6 for $5, they can be purchased at the
registration desk or from roaming sales staff. Get them in early, the raffle prize awards will start early and continue throughout the show.
RAFFLE TICKETS - Are for sale at $1 each or 6 for $5, they can be purchased at the
registration desk or from roaming sales staff. Get them in early, the raffle prize awards will start early and continue throughout the show.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!