STEEL-N-TIME CAR CLUB OF AMARILLO

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STEEL-N-TIME CAR CLUB OF AMARILLO

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STEEL-N-TIME 's Shop

2026 Car Show Shirts - Small
$15

2026 5th Annual Steel 'N Time Car Show Shirts

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Pink/White - Hat item
Pink/White - Hat
$15

Steel ’n Time hats are in and ready to go. Perfect for blocking the sun and letting everyone know where you’d rather be. Limited supply—once they’re gone, they’re gone.

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Black/White - Hat item
Black/White - Hat
$15

Steel ’n Time hats are in and ready to go. Perfect for blocking the sun and letting everyone know where you’d rather be. Limited supply—once they’re gone, they’re gone.

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Steel 'N Time Leather Keychain item
Steel 'N Time Leather Keychain
$6

Keep track of time… Steel ’n Time style.

Leather keychain with our signature clock design. Limited quantity—grab one while they last.

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Blue Small - T-shirt item
Blue Small - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

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Blue Medium - T-shirt item
Blue Medium - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

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Blue Large - T-shirt item
Blue Large - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

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Blue XL - T-shirt item
Blue XL - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

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Blue XXL - T-shirt item
Blue XXL - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

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Red Small - T-shirt item
Red Small - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

0
Red Medium - T-shirt item
Red Medium - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

0
Red Large - T-shirt item
Red Large - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

0
Red XL - T-shirt item
Red XL - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

0
Red XXL - T-shirt item
Red XXL - T-shirt
$5

“I Like Cars More Than People” shirts from previous years are now just $5. Limited supply, limited sizes, and zero chance of us reordering these once they’re gone.

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2025 Small - Previous year Show Shirt item
2025 Small - Previous year Show Shirt
$5

Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.

Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.

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2025 Medium - Previous Year Show Shirt item
2025 Medium - Previous Year Show Shirt
$5

Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.

Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.

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2025 Large - Previous Year Show Shirt item
2025 Large - Previous Year Show Shirt
$5

Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.

Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.

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2025 XL - Previous Year Show Shirt item
2025 XL - Previous Year Show Shirt
$5

Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirts, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.

Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.

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2025 XXXXL - Previous Year Show Shirt item
2025 XXXXL - Previous Year Show Shirt
$5

Previous year Steel ’n Time Show shirt, marked down to just $5 to make room for new ones.

Limited sizes available—grab one while you can.

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Food Tickets item
Food Tickets
$5

FOOD TICKETS - get a ticket for a burger or a hotdog, chips and a drink.

Purchase the tickets at the registration table. Take the ticket to the food tent & enjoy!

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People's Choice item
People's Choice
$1

People’s Choice – Write the number of your favorite on the back and deposit it in the container at the registration desk (Additional tickets may be purchased for

$1 each at the registration desk or the roaming sales staff.)

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Grand Prize Tickets - $5 item
Grand Prize Tickets - $5
$5

GRAND PRIZE - Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25. they can be purchased at the registration desk or from roaming sales staff.

The grand prizes: $500 Tommy's Car Wash Gift Card (Car Washes for a year) and a runner-up prize of a $250 Goodin's Jewelry Gift Card will be drawn after the awards.

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Grand Prize Tickets - 6 for $25 item
Grand Prize Tickets - 6 for $25
$25

GRAND PRIZE - Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25. they can be purchased at the registration desk or from roaming sales staff.

The grand prizes: $500 Tommy's Car Wash Gift Card (Car Washes for a year) and a runner-up prize of a $250 Goodin's Jewelry Gift Card will be drawn after the awards.

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50/50 Tickets - $1.00 item
50/50 Tickets - $1.00
$1

50/50 - Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, Try your luck at winning 1/2 the pot.
Tickets can be purchased at the registration desk or from the roaming sale staff.
Drawing will be at 2:15

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50/50 Tickets -6 for $5.00 item
50/50 Tickets -6 for $5.00
$5

50/50 - Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, Try your luck at winning 1/2 the pot.
Tickets can be purchased at the registration desk or from the roaming sale staff.
Drawing will be at 2:15

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Raffle Tickets - $1.00 item
Raffle Tickets - $1.00
$1

RAFFLE TICKETS - Are for sale at $1 each or 6 for $5, they can be purchased at the

registration desk or from roaming sales staff. Get them in early, the raffle prize awards will start early and continue throughout the show.

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Raffle Tickets - 6 for $5.00 item
Raffle Tickets - 6 for $5.00
$5

RAFFLE TICKETS - Are for sale at $1 each or 6 for $5, they can be purchased at the

registration desk or from roaming sales staff. Get them in early, the raffle prize awards will start early and continue throughout the show.

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