Steel Strong Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two engraved ORCA wine tumblers with a bottle of White Wine from Qualusi Vinyards.
Starting bid
This box will give you a pair of Filets, a pair of Ribeyes, a pair of New York Strips, and a Sirloin Tip Roast. Perfect for those families who enjoy the finer things! Value is $130 Donated by Ithica Beef
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Movie themed gift basket with freebies and discounts from Swirls Sweets N Treats in Bremen.
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Includes up to 5 tons of contents no liquids, tires, or metal 14 Day rental in Haralson or Carroll County only $475 value
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Swirls Sweets N Treats gift basket with freebies and discounts redeemable at Swirls Sweets N Treats in Bremen
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One interior Room professionally painted (labor only) Up to 250 sq ft of wall space. Includes light prep work no ceilings, trim, cabinets, or speciality finishes Estimated retail value: $550
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1 Facial & 1 Head Spa Treatment at West Georgia Skincare Value: $175
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$100 gift card to the Stockroom in Downtown Bremen - one of Bremen’s best restaurants in town!
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$50 to spend at All Gussied Up by Rustic South
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$45 Gift Certificate to use at Stitches by Mallory
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Quilt, blanket, or towel decorative ladder 72” tall by 16.5” wide
Starting bid
Quilt, blanket, or towel decorative ladder 72” tall by 16.5” wide
Starting bid
36” wide, 34” tall
Starting bid
30” wide by 24” tall original painting by local artist on canvas. Painting hung inside the State Capitol of Georgia circa 2005 & 2006
Starting bid
30” wide by 24” tall original painting by local artist
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Made by local carpenter
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Made by local carpenter. 30” wide by 12” tall featuring 4 hooks.
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Future singer/songwriter’s first signed guitar @ellierae
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Poplar Cabinet built by local carpenter. 38” wide, 64 3/4” tall, 16.5” deep
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Items include multiple sets of lip glosses, lip scrubs, body glitter, hand sanitizers, bath bomb sets, body washes, face masks, hair sets.
Starting bid
Items include various: bags, Freeman products- sponge, pink soap, gel masks, peel off gel mask. Onyx bath crumbles, oils, Revolution flawless foils, body glitter, Aveeno repair foot masks, rejuvenating youth oil, body creams, lip gloss, etc.
Starting bid
Certificate is good for one hour, residential design consultation.
Starting bid
Duck pens, cheer pens, good luck pin me pins, cheerleader dangle earrings, duck earrings, cheer necklace, cheer keychain, cheer wristlet, lanyards, other earrings and keychains.
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S’mores gift basket for family fun!
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MBSD Briars by Piero Vitale Black Sandblasted Author with Zebrawood Retail $60
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New MBSD Briars Timeless Traditions Smooth Billiard with Silver Retail $160
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift certificate to shop at LuLu’s Apparel, Gift, Market in Bremen.
Starting bid
Lipid Recovery Mask for Neck, Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes, Recovery Care Set Retail $124
Starting bid
Free admission for 10 to Sparkles in Hiram. Skate rental is $5 extra if needed.
Starting bid
Gift bag from Magnolia’s Hair Salon in Carrollton featuring hair products, brush, salon tshirt and bottle.
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