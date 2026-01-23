Steel Strong Foundation
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Steel Strong Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Steel Strong Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1001 Pacific Ave, Bremen, GA 30110, USA

Mr. & Mrs. item
Mr. & Mrs.
$15

Starting bid

Two engraved ORCA wine tumblers with a bottle of White Wine from Qualusi Vinyards.

Prime Steak Box item
Prime Steak Box
$32.50

Starting bid

This box will give you a pair of Filets, a pair of Ribeyes, a pair of New York Strips, and a Sirloin Tip Roast. Perfect for those families who enjoy the finer things! Value is $130 Donated by Ithica Beef

Movie themed gift basket item
Movie themed gift basket item
Movie themed gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Movie themed gift basket with freebies and discounts from Swirls Sweets N Treats in Bremen.

30 yard rolloff item
30 yard rolloff
$200

Starting bid

Includes up to 5 tons of contents no liquids, tires, or metal 14 Day rental in Haralson or Carroll County only $475 value

Sweets Gift Basket item
Sweets Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Swirls Sweets N Treats gift basket with freebies and discounts redeemable at Swirls Sweets N Treats in Bremen

KaRo Painting Gift Certificate item
KaRo Painting Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

One interior Room professionally painted (labor only) Up to 250 sq ft of wall space. Includes light prep work no ceilings, trim, cabinets, or speciality finishes Estimated retail value: $550

1 Facial & 1 Head Spa Treatment Gift Certificate item
1 Facial & 1 Head Spa Treatment Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

1 Facial & 1 Head Spa Treatment at West Georgia Skincare Value: $175

$100 Stockroom Gift Card item
$100 Stockroom Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift card to the Stockroom in Downtown Bremen - one of Bremen’s best restaurants in town!

$50 Gift Voucher item
$50 Gift Voucher
$10

Starting bid

$50 to spend at All Gussied Up by Rustic South

Stitches by Mallory Gift Certificate item
Stitches by Mallory Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$45 Gift Certificate to use at Stitches by Mallory

Decorative ladder #1 item
Decorative ladder #1
$25

Starting bid

Quilt, blanket, or towel decorative ladder 72” tall by 16.5” wide

Decorative ladder #2 item
Decorative ladder #2
$25

Starting bid

Quilt, blanket, or towel decorative ladder 72” tall by 16.5” wide

Rustic Star Decor item
Rustic Star Decor
$10

Starting bid

36” wide, 34” tall

Original painting on canvas item
Original painting on canvas
$50

Starting bid

30” wide by 24” tall original painting by local artist on canvas. Painting hung inside the State Capitol of Georgia circa 2005 & 2006

Original painting on canvas item
Original painting on canvas
$50

Starting bid

30” wide by 24” tall original painting by local artist

Bread Box item
Bread Box item
Bread Box
$30

Starting bid

Made by local carpenter

Coat rack shelf item
Coat rack shelf
$25

Starting bid

Made by local carpenter. 30” wide by 12” tall featuring 4 hooks.

First Guitar item
First Guitar item
First Guitar
$50

Starting bid

Future singer/songwriter’s first signed guitar @ellierae

Poplar Cabinet Unfinished item
Poplar Cabinet Unfinished item
Poplar Cabinet Unfinished
$150

Starting bid

Poplar Cabinet built by local carpenter. 38” wide, 64 3/4” tall, 16.5” deep

Kid’s Gift Basket by TC’s Corner item
Kid’s Gift Basket by TC’s Corner
$10

Starting bid

Items include multiple sets of lip glosses, lip scrubs, body glitter, hand sanitizers, bath bomb sets, body washes, face masks, hair sets.

Spa themed gift bag from TC’s Corner item
Spa themed gift bag from TC’s Corner
$20

Starting bid

Items include various: bags, Freeman products- sponge, pink soap, gel masks, peel off gel mask. Onyx bath crumbles, oils, Revolution flawless foils, body glitter, Aveeno repair foot masks, rejuvenating youth oil, body creams, lip gloss, etc.

Rush Redesigns design consultation item
Rush Redesigns design consultation
$25

Starting bid

Certificate is good for one hour, residential design consultation.

Gift basket from TC’s Corner item
Gift basket from TC’s Corner
$10

Starting bid

Duck pens, cheer pens, good luck pin me pins, cheerleader dangle earrings, duck earrings, cheer necklace, cheer keychain, cheer wristlet, lanyards, other earrings and keychains.

S’mores gift basket item
S’mores gift basket
$10

Starting bid

S’mores gift basket for family fun!

MBSD Briars by Piero Vitale item
MBSD Briars by Piero Vitale
$15

Starting bid

MBSD Briars by Piero Vitale Black Sandblasted Author with Zebrawood Retail $60

New MBSD Briars Timeless Traditions item
New MBSD Briars Timeless Traditions
$40

Starting bid

New MBSD Briars Timeless Traditions Smooth Billiard with Silver Retail $160

$50 Gift Certificate to Linen Collective item
$50 Gift Certificate to Linen Collective
$10

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to www.shoplinencollective.com

$50 Gift Certificate to LuLu’s in Bremen item
$50 Gift Certificate to LuLu’s in Bremen
$10

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate to shop at LuLu’s Apparel, Gift, Market in Bremen.

MedSpa Downtown Care Collection item
MedSpa Downtown Care Collection
$35

Starting bid

Lipid Recovery Mask for Neck, Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes, Recovery Care Set Retail $124

Free admission for 10 people to Sparkles in Hiram item
Free admission for 10 people to Sparkles in Hiram
$40

Starting bid

Free admission for 10 to Sparkles in Hiram. Skate rental is $5 extra if needed.

Magnolia’s Hair Salon gift bag item
Magnolia’s Hair Salon gift bag
$15

Starting bid

Gift bag from Magnolia’s Hair Salon in Carrollton featuring hair products, brush, salon tshirt and bottle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!