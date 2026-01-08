Steele PTO Spaghetti Dinner Fundrasier

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About this event
$
DINE IN:
Tickets should be purchased for everyone planning to dine at the venue. (age 2 and under are free)
Seating will be open seating, first come, first served.
Your ticket includes a spaghetti dinner with meatballs, salad, rolls, and dessert.
Cash bar available.
TAKE-OUT:
Tickets should be purchased for the number of take-out meals you wish to order.
Each ticket includes a spaghetti dinner with meatballs, salad and a roll.
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