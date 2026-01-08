Marion L. Steele PTO

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Marion L. Steele PTO

About this event

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Steele PTO Spaghetti Dinner Fundrasier

1161 Milan Ave

Amherst, OH 44001, USA

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$

Dine in ticket
$15

DINE IN:

Tickets should be purchased for everyone planning to dine at the venue. (age 2 and under are free)


Seating will be open seating, first come, first served.


Your ticket includes a spaghetti dinner with meatballs, salad, rolls, and dessert.


Cash bar available.

Take out ticket
$15

TAKE-OUT:
Tickets should be purchased for the number of take-out meals you wish to order.


Each ticket includes a spaghetti dinner with meatballs, salad and a roll.

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