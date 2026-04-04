Steelville Trail of Tears Shop

Watercolor 11x14

"Blood Moon Exodus", was in the park, and since there had been a most beautiful full moon in Steelville those summer nights I was there, the bright Blood Moon made it into my painting. I tried to convey what it was like to walk in cold winter snows, night and day, to go where they were supposed to go. I read that they often wore the same kinds of clothes that pioneers did, so in the snow, their western dress often wasn't adequate to keep them warm. Walking sticks found along the trail may have helped them walk those many miles. I painted this one in the park, to the sounds of children playing and birdsong, so I didn't experience the same feelings I did when I painted the first one. It looks like an enjoyable walk in a beautiful snowy landscape; but maybe we can hope there were a few beautiful moments at times along this tragic trail.

Joyce Hartmann