Flames of Hope

Hosted by

Flames of Hope

About this event

Steeped in Hope- A Tea Party Fundraiser

2867 MS-309

Byhalia, MS 38611, USA

Tea Party Ticket
$35

Thank you for supporting Best Buddies and The American Heart Association through Steeped In Hope. 100% of your ticket purchase will go to these non profit organizations.

VENDOR Donation
$125

Thank you for participating in our event. Your donation of $125 will go directly to Best Buddies and The American Heart Association.

Donation
Pay what you can

Thank you for donating to Best Buddies and The American Heart Association. Your support is helping us make a difference!

Add a donation for Flames of Hope

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!