Steeped in Hope- A Tea Party Fundraiser

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About this event
Thank you for supporting Best Buddies and The American Heart Association through Steeped In Hope. 100% of your ticket purchase will go to these non profit organizations.
Thank you for participating in our event. Your donation of $125 will go directly to Best Buddies and The American Heart Association.
Thank you for donating to Best Buddies and The American Heart Association. Your support is helping us make a difference!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!