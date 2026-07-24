Steeple Run Back to School Bash Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes all Silver benefits, plus:
• Sponsor table at the event with the opportunity to interact with families and distribute flyers or giveaways (instead of a sign at an attraction)
• More prominent logo placement on event flyers and promotion
• One dedicated Sponsor Spotlight on Facebook and in the Home & School newsletter, including a link to your website or social media
• Company sign displayed at the sponsored attraction of your choice
• Logo included on event flyers distributed to over 600 students
• Logo and link to your website or social media included in the sponsor thank-you section of our Facebook page and the Home & School newsletter
• Company sign displayed at the sponsored attraction of your choice
• Logo included on event flyers distributed to over 600 students
• Logo and link to your website or social media included in the sponsor thank-you section of our Facebook page and the Home & School newsletter
• Company sign displayed at the sponsored attraction of your choice
• Logo included on event flyers distributed to over 600 students
• Logo and link to your website or social media included in the sponsor thank-you section of our Facebook page and the Home & School newsletter
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