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Naperville Dist 203 General H&SA c/o Steeple Run Home & School

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Naperville Dist 203 General H&SA c/o Steeple Run Home & School

About this event

Steeple Run Back to School Bash Sponsorships

Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes all Silver benefits, plus:

•  Sponsor table at the event with the opportunity to interact with families and distribute flyers or giveaways (instead of a sign at an attraction)

•  More prominent logo placement on event flyers and promotion

•  One dedicated Sponsor Spotlight on Facebook and in the Home & School newsletter, including a link to your website or social media

Silver Sponsor: Bounce House
$250

•  Company sign displayed at the sponsored attraction of your choice

•  Logo included on event flyers distributed to over 600 students

•  Logo and link to your website or social media included in the sponsor thank-you section of our Facebook page and the Home & School newsletter

Silver Sponsor: Face Painter (2)
$250

•  Company sign displayed at the sponsored attraction of your choice

•  Logo included on event flyers distributed to over 600 students

•  Logo and link to your website or social media included in the sponsor thank-you section of our Facebook page and the Home & School newsletter

Silver Sponsor: Photo Booth
$250

•  Company sign displayed at the sponsored attraction of your choice

•  Logo included on event flyers distributed to over 600 students

•  Logo and link to your website or social media included in the sponsor thank-you section of our Facebook page and the Home & School newsletter

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!