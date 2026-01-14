Twin Steeples Inc

Hosted by

Twin Steeples Inc

About this event

Steeple Showdown: School Spirit Edition SPONSORSHIPS

18444 LA-22

Ponchatoula, LA 70454, USA

Photobooth Sponsor
$500

8 left!

People line up for the photobooth at the Showdown every year, and your logo will appear on the screen to remind them how awesome you are!

Artist Sponsor
$500

8 left!

Get your name front and center by sponsoring 1 of the 5 artists in our live painting competition!

Entertainment Sponsor
$500

8 left!

You’ll have all of the bragging rights while guests enjoy the emcee/dj and live entertainment during the Showdown! We have 2 sponsor spots open!

Add a donation for Twin Steeples Inc

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