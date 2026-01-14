Steeple Showdown: School Spirit Edition SPONSORSHIPS

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About this event
8 left!
People line up for the photobooth at the Showdown every year, and your logo will appear on the screen to remind them how awesome you are!
8 left!
Get your name front and center by sponsoring 1 of the 5 artists in our live painting competition!
8 left!
You’ll have all of the bragging rights while guests enjoy the emcee/dj and live entertainment during the Showdown! We have 2 sponsor spots open!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!