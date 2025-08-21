Steinbach 2025 (via C.L.A.R.A.) Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This whiskey bottle/document carrier was custom-tooled by our cousin, Theresa Eustice Hartley of Colorado. It has a removable leather tag "Steinbach 2025" The top is Walnut.
Starting bid
Romme Cards from Germany. You've never had a more beautiful rummy hand. Donated by our cousin, Jennifer Steinbach Stout
Gently used.
Starting bid
Set of 8 Elizabethan Bone China "Cut for Coffee" snack plates and cups. Donated by our cousin, Susie Steinbach Meierotto. This playing card motif will spice up your next card party. So cute.
Check EBAY for pricing ideas.
Starting bid
This was my sister's baby blanket, hand quilted by my grandma Clara Steinbach Gillespie. Approximately 41" X 57" It was barely used. This would make it 50 years old, It does have one tiny "wear-hole" in it - Some stitching is worn - as all is original. It's buttery soft
Starting bid
Handmade by Clara Steinbach Gillespie and Til Steinbach Weber in about 1974 or 75. This sat on a shelf and really wasn't every played with.
Starting bid
Handmade by Clara Steinbach Gillespie and Til Steinbach Weber in about 1974 or 75. This sat on a shelf and really wasn't every played with. This is a bit smaller than the other Raggedy Ann doll.
Starting bid
This doily was made by Clara Steinbach Gillespie. She often made doilys during her overnight shifts at the Madelia hospital as they were small and she could easily put them in her handbag to work on. This one is approximately 20-22" round and the same pattern as the small round doily. There are 4 doily's in total on the auction. This doily would dress up any display of your favorite pretty things or this would make a beautiful shower gift to welcome a new granddaughter into the family
Starting bid
This doily was made by Clara Steinbach Gillespie. It is 12-14" in diameter. She often made doilys during her overnight shifts at the Madelia hospital as they were small and she could easily put them in her handbag to work on. This is the same pattern as the large round doily. There are 4 doily's in total on the auction. This doily would dress up any display of your favorite pretty things or this would make a beautiful shower gift to welcome a new granddaughter into the family
Starting bid
This doily was made by Clara Steinbach Gillespie. It is approximately 13" X 23". She often made doilys during her overnight shifts at the Madelia hospital as they were small and she could easily put them in her handbag to work on. There are two of this style on the auction. There are 4 doily's in total on the auction. This doily would dress up any display of your favorite pretty things or this would make a beautiful shower gift to welcome a new granddaughter into the family
Starting bid
This doily was made by Clara Steinbach Gillespie. It is approximately 13" X 23". She often made doilys during her overnight shifts at the Madelia hospital as they were small and she could easily put them in her handbag to work on. There are two of this style on the auction. There are 4 doily's in total on the auction. This doily would dress up any display of your favorite pretty things or this would make a beautiful shower gift to welcome a new granddaughter into the family.
Starting bid
These were Grandma Clara's porcelain dishes. If you ever came for coffee at their farm, you would have eaten on these dishes that Grandpa Elmer bought for her. "Crown Ducal - Gainsborough - Made in England - Rd No 749657
12 cups
11 saucers (1 has a chip)
12 6.5 in. bowls
12 8" plates
12 6" plates
11 10.5 in. plates (1 has a chip)
1 7 X 9" Serving bowl
1 9 X 12" serving plate
1 10 X 13" Serving plate
1 creamer
1 sugar bowl (no lid)
1 8 in. gravy boat (repaired crack - see photo above
1 6.5 X 9" serving bowl that has spider webbing.
Starting bid
If you were at my Grandma's farm, you may have seen her big wooden quilt frame where she made all of her quilts, including this one. This has been lovingly used. 62" X 72" flannel backed. There is a small blemish on the front & one on the back (each about 1" square). This quilt is tied (not hand stitched).
Starting bid
Join the many Steinbach's who have tested their DNA to discover their origin. This is an autosomal test, meaning it will track the DNA of both your mother and father, telling you people whose DNA matches yours, as well as regional movement of your ancestors.
Starting bid
Join the many Steinbach's who have tested their DNA to discover their origin. This is an autosomal test, meaning it will track the DNA of both your mother and father, telling you people whose DNA matches yours, as well as regional movement of your ancestors.
Starting bid
These homemade peanut butter dog treats are the number one fan favorite at the Emporia Farmers Market. Our pets are family too. When we got married, our animals became Steinbach-Stouts. The vet's policy is to combine family names. Who knew?
Starting bid
These homemade peanut butter dog treats are so popular, we're offering a second bag. Every dog needs a chance to love them. Go ahead, pamper your pooch.
Starting bid
When Tockey, Clate's daughter, gave me this chair she said it had been her grandfather Nicholas' chair. These early recliner designs were first marketed around 1866. It folds up easily for transport and storage. Check out the carved Loons on the front. This heirloom will look great in any cabin. It needs a bit of TLC. Donated by cousin Jennifer Steinbach Stout.
42 inches tall, 31 inches wide, and 26 inches deep.
Starting bid
Sweet memories envelope Margaret's nieces and nephews seeing these cookies. A must have at Christmas but they are making an appearance this fall just for you. Recipe included so you can continue this tradition in your home. Donated by cousin Susie Steinbach Meierotto. Yum, thanks Susie.
Starting bid
You can't be shy wearing this original hat. People can't help themselves and will smile and comment on it. Have a jolly time. Donated and made by Jennifer Steinbach Stout.
Starting bid
This one of a kind hat will bring smiles out from everyone you meet. What better gift can you receive than that? Donated and made by Jennifer Steinbach Stout
Starting bid
"Gelato" - A cheerful photograph of a colorful Gelato store a Universal's City Walk in Orlando. Micky Purdie, Bert's granddaughter, knows all about festivals and events in Florida. She visits and photographs them all. Donated by Photographer Michelle Purdie, and this is one of her favorites.
Photo is in an 11x14 inch black frame.
Starting bid
"The Mill" - A peaceful park overlooks a feed mill from the past. Morristown, Minnesota. Don't you wish you were there?
Donated by Photographer Michelle Purdie.
Photo is in a 5x7 inch black frame.
Starting bid
"Feathers" - White Egret on Longboat Key looking for goodies in the Gulf of Mexico. Micky Purdie, Bert's grand daughter, is a remarkable photographer. She captures more than an image. You feel like you're there with her. Donated by Photographer Michelle Purdie. There will be a bidding war on this one.
Photo is in a 5x7 inch black frame.
Starting bid
"My Hearts" - A single heart-shaped set of sunglasses remains. The pinkest sunrise in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Uncle Keith told Micky "Keep taking pictures". His advice was spot on, she's definitely got an eye for interesting. Donated by Photographer Michelle Purdie.
Photo is in a 5x7 inch black frame.
Starting bid
"Prince Turf" - Our Minnesotan Prince deserves a mural three stories tall. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Minnesota is known for a lot of great things. Micky is always on the look out for a great shot. Donated by Photographer Michelle Purdie.
Photo is on a 5x7 inch black frame.
Starting bid
Jack Crouse custom-made this wooden lure for our reunion, inscripting "Steinbach 2025" on this 7' popper with feathers. In the spirit of all the fishing Steinbach's, these lures were custom made to carry on our amazing tradition of the best fishing holes and lures.
Starting bid
Jack Crouse custom-made this wodden lure for our reunion, inscripting "Steinbach 2025" on this 7' popper with feathers. In the spirit of all the fishing Steinbach's, these lures were custom made to carry on our amazing tradition of the best fishing holes and lures.
Starting bid
Jack Crouse custom-made this wooden torpedo lure for our reunion, inscripting "Steinbach 2025" on this 5' torpedo. In the spirit of all the fishing Steinbach's, these lures were custom made to carry on our amazing tradition of the best fishing holes and lures.
Starting bid
This pillow was sewn by Clara Steinbach Gillespie, circa 1970-1980. Original condition. Shed' be so excited to see someone bidding on this.
Starting bid
Actually Goliath whispered, "You must help the children of darkness" - this is my memoir of my six years in Mozambique doing survival skills training programs for children, which became my nonprofit "CLARA" -Children's Lives Are the Responsibility of All. I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
This visionary fiction book was written by my husband Daniel and myself. He wrote the fiction & wrote the nonfiction (of my travels in and out of Guatemala) during the mid-2000's. In fact, our characters, Lynda & Ken will be checking you into the reunion on October 5. Black Candles, flying through a double rainbow? Creepy entity in my hotel room? All true... and the pyramid beneath Chichen Itza that I reference in chapter 7 was actually discovered by scientists two years after I published this book. I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
Wondering who your ancestors are and how can you find out more? This is the book for you!
24 Collaborative authors join me in this book of The award winning "The Ancestors Within" book series. There are 25 free online tools and exercises for you to create unique ways to learn more about your ancestral origins. This book includes a story that takes place at Uncle Red's house at Spring Lake Park where we are holding the reunion. I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
Got a family pattern you just can't shake? Like being taken advantage of? or signing something you regret later? This books for you!
24 Collaborative authors join me in this first book of The award winning "The Ancestors Within" book series. There are 25 free online tools and exercises for you to create unique ways to unravel unresolved ancestral patterns that keep popping up in your life. This book includes the tree-planting exercise we'll be doing at "The Reserve." I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
Ever wondered what your "gift" is? Wondered what your ancestors gifts were? This books for you!
24 Collaborative authors join me in this first book of The award winning "The Ancestors Within" book series. There are 25 free online tools and exercises for you to create unique ways to embellish your inherent gifts, including how to turn an old leather jacket or purse into a book cover. I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
Looking for new ways to explore and celebrate your ancestors? How about an "ancestral dinner?" Or writing your ancestor a love letter for lost information?
24 Collaborative authors join me in this first book of The award winning "The Ancestors Within" book series. There are 25 free online tools and exercises for you to create unique ways to celebrate & honor the traditions and lives of your ancestors. I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
This is the first of two "The Ancestors Within" 52-week journals. Designed to be completed by an individual or a family, follow the weekly exercises to explore and engage your origins, planting a family tree, creating a leather journal from a loved ones jacket or purse, create a memorial within your home, do body sensory meditation -- 52 weeks of all new ways to interact with your ancestors that follow the chapters of the book series. I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
This is the second of two "The Ancestors Within" 52-week journals. Designed to be completed by a family, follow the weekly exercises to explore and engage your ancestors, Imagine discussing the activity of the week one night at dinner and each member doing the activity throughout the week to discuss and journal. These journals are designed to hand down to your great grandchildren for them to read of their great grandmother or grandfather creating an experience with their great grandparent. No greater Christmas gift ever!!! I'm happy to do a personalize autographed for yourself or if you're giving as a gift.
Starting bid
Working with our hands and figuring things out are Steinbach traits. This puzzle, trapping a bottle of Palisade Colorado Peach Wine, looks like something a Steinbach wood build and solve.
Starting bid
Cousin Angie Eustice XXX blends delicious natural teas. Many of her ingredients come from the high desert Colorado Grand Valley. Her tea will likely hit the spot.
Starting bid
This multi-purple tone quilt has never been on a bed. Created by Grandma in the 90's (after Mom helped her pick a new pattern and make a bigger quilt). has been lovingly washed and hung on the line every year since it's creation. It's approximately 78" by 92" and photographed here on a Queen Sized Bed.
Starting bid
This quilt is a work-of art and signed by Grandma Clara in 1994. There's one small 2" wear spot at the foot of the bed/quilt. The two "throw pillow squares" have never been made into throw pillows but lovingly stored since 1994. It's approximately 75" by 89"
Starting bid
Signed keepsake/collector's item, Terry Steinbach Baseball. Lovingly donated to fund our reunion and keep this treasure in our family. While this is marked $35 from an earlier fundraising event, it's being started here at $20 in the spirit of everyone having a chance to bid.
Starting bid
Signed keepsake/collector's item, Terry Steinbach Baseball. Lovingly donated to fund our reunion and keep this treasure in our family. While this is marked $55 from an earlier fundraising event, it's being started here at $20 in the spirit of everyone having a chance to bid.
Starting bid
This signed Terry Steinbach Jersey is an amazing donation to help fund our reunion. Size XL
Starting bid
This gray signed Terry Steinbach Jersey is an amazing donation to help fund our reunion. Size XL
Starting bid
The Steinbach company is no longer producing these darling ornaments. Every family collection should have one. Donated by Carol Steinbach, Bert's grand daughter. ????? price and description until we hear from Carol.
Starting bid
This lovely birdhouse would be a great addition to every backyard bird lovers garden. Give our feathered friends a cozy place to live in your yard. Donated by Cheryl and Julie Purdie, Bert's granddaughters.
Starting bid
Grandpa Bert wouldn't need to squirrel proof his feeder because Peanut, his neighborhood squirrel would come to the back door and eat out of Grandpa's hand. Donated by our nature loving cousins Cheryl and Julie Purdie.
Starting bid
Uncle John, in Evergreen Colorado, loved the birds so he would catch the squirrels and take them for a ride to the park to picnic there. LOL Donated by cousins Cheryl and Julie Purdie
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!