Stella Love Non-Profit Corp

Hosted by

Stella Love Non-Profit Corp

About this event

Stella Love Non-Profit Masquerade Ball

240 S Main St Suite M

Alpharetta, GA 30009, USA

Spouse/Partner
$150

Includes all activities

Tip when purchasing tickets is optional. Click on orders to remove tip. In the next step, you may add an additional amount if you would like to make a further donation to Stella Love Non-Profit or simply add $0.

Spouses/Partners/Child
$100

Includes all activities

Tip when purchasing tickets is optional. Click on orders to remove tip. In the next step, you may add an additional amount if you would like to make a further donation to Stella Love Non-Profit or simply add $0.

Add a donation for Stella Love Non-Profit Corp

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