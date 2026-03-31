Stella Maris Explorers Silent Auction 2026

Bring the beauty of sacred art into your home with this handcrafted stained glass piece honoring Our Lady, Star of the Sea. Measuring 12" x 19.5", this artwork is handmade in the Tiffany glass style by Stella Maris Explorers board member Mallory Carey. The piece includes hardware on the back for easy hanging and will catch the light beautifully in a window or prayer space. A truly special, one-of-a-kind work of devotional art.



Generously donated by the artist herself.