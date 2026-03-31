Stella Maris Explorers Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of sacred art into your home with this handcrafted stained glass piece honoring Our Lady, Star of the Sea. Measuring 12" x 19.5", this artwork is handmade in the Tiffany glass style by Stella Maris Explorers board member Mallory Carey. The piece includes hardware on the back for easy hanging and will catch the light beautifully in a window or prayer space. A truly special, one-of-a-kind work of devotional art.
Generously donated by the artist herself.
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious escape with this 2-night hotel stay at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. Your stay also includes a $150 dinner credit, perfect for savoring an unforgettable meal during your visit. Whether you are planning a romantic getaway or a relaxing Mom-cation close to home, this package offers the perfect Gulf Coast retreat. Generously donated by Scarlet Pearl Cares.
Starting bid
Finally tackle that home project on your to-do list! This certificate is good for one handyman task completed by Andy Confer. Perfect for a small repair, shrubs cut back, a ceiling fan installation, or home improvement projects you have been putting off.
Valid for redemption August 1, 2026 – July 31, 2027. Generously donated by SME dad, Andy Confer
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a 1-night hotel stay at IP Casino Resort & Spa plus a $50 dining credit. Make it a relaxing overnight getaway (for one?), or a fun date night on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Generously donated by IP Casino Resort & Spa.
Starting bid
Capture beautiful memories with a mini photography session from Kalyn Balius Photography. Perfect for family photos, maternity portraits, or updated pictures of the kids. They grow up so fast! A wonderful opportunity to preserve these moments with professional photography.
Generously donated by Kalyn Balius Photography.
Starting bid
Need help around the house or yard? Bid on two hours of manual labor from the hardworking teens of Stella Maris Explorers. Perfect for yard work, moving light items, organizing, basic cleaning projects, or other household tasks. You get a job done while supporting a great cause!
Generously donated by the SME Teens!
Starting bid
The winner of this experience will spend a day shadowing and assisting Mrs. Nicole, the lead art instructor at Stella Maris Explorers. Help set up projects, assist younger students, and get a behind the scenes look at a creative classroom. A perfect experience for an artistic student who loves helping others!
Starting bid
Skip the nerves of waiting your turn. The winner receives first presentation slot for the Stella Maris Explorers end of semester presentations. Present early, relax sooner, and enjoy the rest of the day stress free.
Starting bid
A must-have for any home workshop. This high-quality drill and driver set from DeWalt with two drill bit sets is perfect for tackling home repairs, DIY projects, and weekend builds. Durable, reliable, and ready to work.
Generously provided by the Tomko family.
Starting bid
A limited-release, double-oak bourbon created by Crittenden Distillery in Kiln, Mississippi, in partnership with the Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe. This private label bourbon is a unique collector’s item and a perfect addition to any bourbon enthusiast’s shelf. Whether displayed or enjoyed, it is a distinctive piece of Gulf Coast tradition.
Generously donated by Mrs. Cheryl Robinson
Starting bid
Enjoy restaurant-quality seafood at home with five pounds of premium Gulf shrimp. These 21/25 count shrimp are peeled and deveined, ready for grilling, sautéing, shrimp boils, or your favorite coastal recipes.
Generously donated by Gautier's At The Harbor, Pass Christian.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of the Gulf Coast to your table with this charming kitchen set. It includes four glazed gumbo bowls, beachy kitchen towels, and a decorative fruit bowl. Perfect for serving up gumbo, seafood dishes, or adding a coastal accent to your kitchen decor.
Starting bid
Enjoy exceptional coffee while supporting a life-affirming mission. This set features three varieties from Seven Weeks Coffee: decaf, espresso, and their signature blend, paired with a beautiful mug for your morning routine.
Seven Weeks Coffee donates a portion of every purchase to pregnancy care centers across the country, making this a meaningful gift for any coffee lover.
Generously donated by the Conger Family.
Starting bid
Be ready for any weather with this stylish Rain and Shine Set, featuring a quality umbrella and coordinating waterproof clutches. Perfect for travel, errands, or keeping your essentials dry on rainy Gulf Coast days.
Generously donated by Lori Robinson.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing bath and body collection featuring lotions, soaps, and a scented candle. A wonderful self care bundle that brings a little spa experience right into your home.
Generously donated by Woolmarket Pharmacy.
Starting bid
Keep your favorite memories on display with a digital photo frame. Easily upload and rotate photos to showcase family pictures, vacation memories, or special moments throughout the year.
Generously donated by the Conger Family.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful collection of cozy Catholic fiction with the The Seraphina Mysteries. This engaging book set follows young heroine Seraphina and the Mouse Nuns as they uncover mysteries filled with adventure, faith, and historical intrigue. Perfect for kids and teens who enjoy clean, thoughtful mystery stories.
Generously donated by the Escobedo Family.
Starting bid
Discover the fascinating world of the four temperaments and how they shape family life. This set includes three books to help you understand your temperament, your spouse’s temperament, and your children’s temperaments, plus a fun temperaments-themed board game for the whole family.
Generously donated by the Escobedo Family.
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of Our Lady with this inspiring gift set featuring an insulated tumbler and a devotional puzzle depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe. A lovely combination of faith and fun. This would make an instant gift set!
Generously provided by our dear friends at Stella Maris Gifts.
Starting bid
Relax with a good book and a great pour. This package includes the beloved Catholic cocktail book Drinking with the Saints along with a bottle of Buffalo Trace. Discover the stories of the saints while enjoying classic drink recipes inspired by the Church calendar.
Starting bid
Discover the flavors of the Gulf Coast with this curated collection of 13 local beers and seltzers. Featuring hand-picked selections from beloved breweries like Abita Brewing Company, Southern Prohibition Brewing, and Fly Llama Brewing, this set is perfect for the adventurous palate. A fun and flavorful way to sample something new, it’s ideal for sharing with friends or elevating your next gathering.
Starting bid
Take a moment to relax and refresh with this cozy self care basket featuring soft cozy socks, a luxurious Laneige lip sleeping mask, and a soothing jade facial roller. A perfect little bundle for rest, relaxation, and a bit of pampering.
Generously donated by The Conger Family.
Starting bid
Magnolia Blossom Watercolor Print Set
Celebrate the beauty of the South with this elegant pair of watercolor art prints featuring magnolia blossoms, the Mississippi state flower. Signed by local artist Sylvia Corban, this set includes two pieces sized 17" x 6" and 8.5" x 11". Soft, timeless, and distinctly Southern, these prints are perfect for adding a graceful touch to any home.
Starting bid
Everything you need to start baking. This basket includes a sturdy cookie sheet, ceramic mixing bowls, and a rolling pin. Perfect for baking cookies, pastries, and family treats in the kitchen.
Generously donated by Mayra Alvarez
Starting bid
Create your own cozy café experience at home. This set includes teas, coffee, flavored syrups, a cute mug, a honey pot, and a frother for café-style drinks. A perfect complement for slow mornings or peaceful afternoon breaks.
Generously provided by the Pierce family.
Starting bid
Capture prayers, reflections, and daily inspirations with this beautiful journaling set. This bundle includes selected journals and writing accessories, all tucked into a stylish tote bag so you can bring your quiet moments anywhere. Perfect for spiritual reflection, planning, or creative writing.
Generously provided by the Wood family.
Starting bid
Inspire creativity and curiosity with this organized tote bag filled to the brim with children’s art supplies, craft materials, and hands-on science kits. Perfect for rainy days, homeschool enrichment, or sparking imaginative projects, this bundle makes it easy to dive into hours of creative fun.
Starting bid
Gather friends and family for an evening of fun. This set includes the beloved strategy board game Ticket to Ride along with a collection of fast-paced card games. The perfect excuse to unplug, laugh, and make memories together.
Generously provided by the Pierce family.
Starting bid
Summer is right around the corner! Get kids outside and moving with this exciting bundle of outdoor toys including Wiffle Ball, Flag Football, and Pickleball. Perfect for backyard adventures, neighborhood fun, and long sunny afternoons filled with imagination and energy.
Generously provided by the Stevik family.
Starting bid
Bring sacred beauty into your home with a timeless Marian art print by Kitty Cleveland, paired with an Our Lady of Guadalupe devotional rosary. This duo would make a perfect gift, or elegantly adorn your own home.
Generously provided by the Escobedo family.
Starting bid
Elevate your hosting game with this complete charcuterie set. Includes a charcuterie inspiration book, wooden board, and serveware so you can create stunning spreads for gatherings, holidays, and date nights.
Generously provided by the Pierce and Carey families.
Starting bid
Perfect for campers and explorers. This adventure-ready bundle includes a headlamp, hammock, lighter, and dry-bag so you’re prepared for hiking trips, or backyard camping under the stars.
Generously provided by the Ladner family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!