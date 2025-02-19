Stella Maris Explorers Silent Auction

Enjoy a relaxing (or romantic) sunset sail on Mobile Bay courtesy of Stella Maris Explorers grandparents, Capt. David Carey and Skipper Joanne Carey.
You'll enjoy drinks, snacks, and hours of beautiful vistas on the water.
Market value $500. Must be redeemed by 2/21/26.
Stella Maris - Hand-Painted 8x10 Canvas
$75
Starting bid
Stunning original painting by local artist Kathleen Caswell, a parishioner of Saint James Catholic Church. This 8x10 canvas beautifully portrays Our Lady, Stella Maris, watching over the waters, featuring the iconic Biloxi Lighthouse and a shrimp boat.
Perfect for your home or prayer space, this custom piece blends faith, artistry, and local culture in a heartfelt tribute to Our Lady, Star of the Sea.
Generously donated by the artist herself. Market value $150.
Guided Nature Walk
$30
Starting bid
Your group (up to 6) will enjoy a 1.5 hour guided nature walk on the Fontainebleau Nature Trail with Kiersten Schellhammer, M.S. Conservation Biology. Get up close and personal with some of the incredible biodiversity we are blessed with on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Hilyer House Gift Set
$10
Starting bid
Unwind with luscious soaps, scrubs, and scents by Greenwich Bay Trading Co.
Catholic Journaling Bible and Highlighter Set
$20
Starting bid
Dig deep into Scripture with a journaling Bible from Our Sunday Visitor. The highlighters, bookmarks, and adorable tote keep everything organized!
Watercolor Basket
$20
Starting bid
Get creative with a complete starter set for watercolor painting. With heavy paper, an instructional book, tubes of paints, palette, and brushes, you'll have everything you need to unleash your inner artist.
Kids Crafts
$25
Starting bid
Keep those busy kids (productively!) engaged with 3 craft kits:
a wooden crane, wooden plane, and a faux-leather art portfolio.
Grove Cleaning Set
$20
Starting bid
Get clean with these two starter sets from Grove Collaborative. Including: All-purpose cleaning spray, bath cleaner. floor cleaner, sponges, hand soaps, room sprays, and essential oils
Bath and Shower Basket
$20
Starting bid
Relax and unwind with a bath and shower basket, including:
Two-wick scented candle, shower bombs, hand soap, and lotion.
Matcha Set and Tea Sampler
$15
Starting bid
Relax with a delicious drink (or two) with this matcha and tea sampler! Dozens of tea bags accompany an insulated Starbucks mug and matcha set.
Local Craft Beer Sampler
$25
Starting bid
Take a tour of Louisiana and Mississippi craft breweries without leaving your house! Enjoy an even dozen of local flavors from breweries including:
Southern Prohibition Brewing,
Key City Brewing,
Chandeleur Brewing Company,
Fly Llama Brewing,
NOLA Brewing, and
Parish Brewing Co.
21+ only
Moonshine Basket
$40
Starting bid
Take home a taste of the Smoky Mountains with this set of four flavored moonshines from Gatlinburg, TN! Crafted in the heart of moonshine country, these smooth and flavorful spirits are perfect for sipping, mixing, or sharing with friends.
Including:
Orange dreamsicle,
Choco Moo,
Mountain java, and
Dark chocolate coffee. 21+ only.
Boutique Sampler Set
$15
Starting bid
Primp and pamper yourself with dozens of high-end skincare, makeup, and hair care samplers.
Summer-Ready Set
$15
Starting bid
It may be only February, but we on the Gulf Coast know summer is right around the corner! Get ready for summer fun with this lively set including:
pool float,
exercise mat,
tumbler and straw,
electrolytes,
magnetic wristbands,
and red-light cupping set.
Chandeleur Swag Bag
$20
Starting bid
Represent one of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's own local breweries with this fabulous swag bag of merch.
Including:
A Chandeleur vanity plate,
silicone pint "glass,"
6 cans of alkaline water,
and one T-shirt, size large.
Generously donated by Chandeleur Brewing Company.
Adult Coloring Books and Pencils
$15
Starting bid
Unwind with this fun set of coloring books and colored pencils. Is there nothing better than getting to a fresh set of art supplies - before your darling children?
Stella Maris Gifts Mass Set
$40
Starting bid
Help your children or grands engage with the Mass with this wonderful set!
Including:
A wooden Mass play set,
water reveal children's missal,
Sunday Mass coloring book,
and a Pray by Sticker book.
Generously provided by our dear friends, Stella Maris Gifts, located in Pass Christian and Metairie.
Market value $100.
Cooking Set
$25
Starting bid
Spice up your kitchen with this delightful cooking set!
Including:
Set of 3 cast iron pans,
a 4 qt. non-stick dutch oven,
"From Saint Hildegard's Kitchen: Foods of Health, Foods of Joy," and
"Vatican Cookbook: Traditional Recipes from Vatican City."
Market value $75.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!