Stella Maris Explorers Silent Auction

Stunning original painting by local artist Kathleen Caswell, a parishioner of Saint James Catholic Church. This 8x10 canvas beautifully portrays Our Lady, Stella Maris, watching over the waters, featuring the iconic Biloxi Lighthouse and a shrimp boat. Perfect for your home or prayer space, this custom piece blends faith, artistry, and local culture in a heartfelt tribute to Our Lady, Star of the Sea. Generously donated by the artist herself. Market value $150.

Stunning original painting by local artist Kathleen Caswell, a parishioner of Saint James Catholic Church. This 8x10 canvas beautifully portrays Our Lady, Stella Maris, watching over the waters, featuring the iconic Biloxi Lighthouse and a shrimp boat. Perfect for your home or prayer space, this custom piece blends faith, artistry, and local culture in a heartfelt tribute to Our Lady, Star of the Sea. Generously donated by the artist herself. Market value $150.

More details...