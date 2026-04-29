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New Wine A Gathering Of Believers

About this event

Sales closed

Stellar Leadership Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12487 TX-16, Poteet, TX 78065, USA

Women's Back in the Saddle Button Down item
Women's Back in the Saddle Button Down
$30

Starting bid

Women's long sleeve button down shirt. Size 2x.

HEB 22oz Tumbler- Kodi Brand item
HEB 22oz Tumbler- Kodi Brand
$20

Starting bid

HEB Insulated 22oz Tumbler. Teal color.

Black Aldo Crossbody item
Black Aldo Crossbody
$40

Starting bid

Black Puffy Aldo Crossbody.

Black Leather Fossil Handbag item
Black Leather Fossil Handbag
$40

Starting bid

VINTAGE Blue Leather Coach Handbag item
VINTAGE Blue Leather Coach Handbag
$75

Starting bid

Normally retails for $400 because it's vintage.

Consuela Tote item
Consuela Tote
$50

Starting bid

Gently used Consuela tote. Tan and glitter interior with rose pattern insert.

Doggy Basket item
Doggy Basket
$30

Starting bid

Homemade waffle dog treats, Durable chew toy for dogs, snuffle ball, dog rain coat, dog bags, octopus dog toys.

Green Tote item
Green Tote
$20

Starting bid

Black Leather Guess Purse item
Black Leather Guess Purse
$60

Starting bid

Normally retails for $96.

HEB Brand Shop Cooler item
HEB Brand Shop Cooler
$35

Starting bid

Nostalgia 4qt. Ice Cream Maker item
Nostalgia 4qt. Ice Cream Maker
$25

Starting bid

CHEFMAN Fast Boil 1.8L Stainless Steel Kettle item
CHEFMAN Fast Boil 1.8L Stainless Steel Kettle
$30

Starting bid

Louis Vuitton Crossbody item
Louis Vuitton Crossbody
$40

Starting bid

Brand new, looks authentic, but is NOT AUTHENTIC!

Louis Vuitton Crossbody item
Louis Vuitton Crossbody
$40

Starting bid

Brand new, looks authentic, but is NOT AUTHENTIC!

Michael Kors Leather Wristlet item
Michael Kors Leather Wristlet
$40

Starting bid

Retails for $90.

Michael Kors Leather Phone Purse item
Michael Kors Leather Phone Purse
$30

Starting bid

Retails for $60.

Nine West Crossbody item
Nine West Crossbody
$20

Starting bid

Retails for $30.

Pink Phone Purse item
Pink Phone Purse
$15

Starting bid

Betsey Johnson Hot Pink Quilted Bag item
Betsey Johnson Hot Pink Quilted Bag
$45

Starting bid

Mossy Oak Purse item
Mossy Oak Purse
$35

Starting bid

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