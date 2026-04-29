Stellar Leadership Academy's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Women's long sleeve button down shirt. Size 2x.
Starting bid
HEB Insulated 22oz Tumbler. Teal color.
Starting bid
Black Puffy Aldo Crossbody.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Normally retails for $400 because it's vintage.
Starting bid
Gently used Consuela tote. Tan and glitter interior with rose pattern insert.
Starting bid
Homemade waffle dog treats, Durable chew toy for dogs, snuffle ball, dog rain coat, dog bags, octopus dog toys.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Normally retails for $96.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Brand new, looks authentic, but is NOT AUTHENTIC!
Starting bid
Brand new, looks authentic, but is NOT AUTHENTIC!
Starting bid
Retails for $90.
Starting bid
Retails for $60.
Starting bid
Retails for $30.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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