Stellas Rescue Rehab

Starting bid
K9 Sport Sack - Give your Dog a lift
XX-Large 26"-29" from collar to tail
Retails for $274.95
Starting bid
Retails for $35
Generously donated by: Jessica Siegfried (PittieChicks.com)
Starting bid
Color: Burgundy Size: XL (fits dogs 25-35 lbs)
· Signature Spark Paws Butterstretch™ fabric
· Very stretchy, durable, soft texture
· Fluffy cozy fleece interior
· Fit-tested on thousands of dogs
· Hole opening for leash attachment
· V-shaped cut for mess-free potty
· Machine wash cold, line dry
· 55% Cotton, 40% Polyester, 5% Spandex
Retails for $32
Generously donated by: Bella Angelic SkinCare
Starting bid
Starting bid
This facial treatment incorporates 3 advanced technologies and one of 7 different customizations to target your specific skincare concerns, such as acne, wrinkles, pigmentation, and texture. First is OxfoliationTM, which gently exfoliates and stimulates oxygenation from within your own body. Next, enjoy LUX a (Lite Ultrasound Xperience) for maximum absorption of active ingredients. Last is a Detox Massage, detoxification through lymphatic drainage helps detoxify the skin.
Value: $250
Generously donated by: Bella Angelic SkinCare 15454 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Suite A2, Studio 16, Scottsdale, Arizona
Starting bid
Retails for $70.
Generously donated by: Ruth Tekstar
Starting bid
$100 gift card, redeemable towards a color service or hair extensions.
Generously donated by: Janiece at Taglio Hair Salon
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card redeemable towards any nail service.
Generously donated by: Michelle V at Polished Nail Spa
Starting bid
$180 Gift Card redeemable towards a 90 min. Deep Tissue Relaxing OR Lymphatic Massage
Generously donated by: Olivia from Untie and Unwind
Starting bid
Custom candle making for 4 at Old Town Scottsdale's Light + Bark candle bar.
Value is $165.00
Generously donated by Light + Bark
We are on a mission to shed light on shelter dogs + smell damn good while doing it.
Starting bid
One (1) pair of beautiful Lab Created Round Diamond Stud Earrings. 2.09 Carat Weight E-F Color, VS Clarity. If these were natural stone, they would be valued at $12k approx. Both Lab-Grown and Natural Diamonds are made of pure carbon and have the same Mohs hardness scale rating of 10, making them the hardest known substance.
Value: $3,099
Generously donated by: Exclusively Diamonds
Starting bid
Shiny Pink Puffer Vest size 26
Canada Pooch
Retails for $83
- Keep your dog warm on cold days
- Water-resistant exterior with a shiny finish
- Adjustable hood for added protection & style
- Dual velcro closure
- Opening on the back to easily access leash attachment
Starting bid
Shiny Shimmer Puffer Vest size 28
Canada Pooch
Retails for $87
- Keep your dog warm on cold days
- Water-resistant exterior with a shiny finish
- Adjustable hood for added protection & style
- Dual velcro closure
- Opening on the back to easily access leash attachment
Starting bid
This bundle includes a 22 oz bottle of "The Sauce" by Giovanni and a $25 Gift Card.
Value: $40
Generously donated by: Santisi Brothers' Pizzeria & Sports Grill
Starting bid
Escape to the cool pines of Northern Arizona with this incredible package. Enjoy a one-night stay at the Americana Motor Hotel, a stylish retro-inspired property blending mid-century charm with modern comfort. Your queen bedroom offers the perfect retreat after a day of adventure.
Then hit the slopes with two adult lift tickets to Arizona Snowbowl, where you’ll carve fresh tracks and take in panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks.
Whether you’re seeking a cozy getaway or an exhilarating ski day, this experience delivers the best of Flagstaff’s mountain magic!
Value: $500
Generously donated by: Americana Motor Hotel Flagstaff Route 66
https://www.americanamotorhotel.com
Starting bid
Mini photoshoot session, outdoor or in studio. 10 images. Dogs only. 30-45 min.
Value $350
Generously donated by: Good Vibe Dog Photography
