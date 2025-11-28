Stellas Rescue Rehab

Escape to the cool pines of Northern Arizona with this incredible package. Enjoy a one-night stay at the Americana Motor Hotel, a stylish retro-inspired property blending mid-century charm with modern comfort. Your queen bedroom offers the perfect retreat after a day of adventure.





Then hit the slopes with two adult lift tickets to Arizona Snowbowl, where you’ll carve fresh tracks and take in panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks.





Whether you’re seeking a cozy getaway or an exhilarating ski day, this experience delivers the best of Flagstaff’s mountain magic!





Value: $500

Generously donated by: Americana Motor Hotel Flagstaff Route 66





https://www.americanamotorhotel.com



