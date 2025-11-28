Hosted by

Stellas Rescue Rehab

K9 Sport Sack item
K9 Sport Sack
$150

Starting bid

K9 Sport Sack - Give your Dog a lift

XX-Large 26"-29" from collar to tail


Retails for $274.95

Baseball Cap
$15

Starting bid

Retails for $35


Generously donated by: Jessica Siegfried (PittieChicks.com)

Spark Paws Dog Hoodie (1 of 2 Available)
$15

Starting bid

Color: Burgundy Size: XL (fits dogs 25-35 lbs)


·       Signature Spark Paws Butterstretch™ fabric

·       Very stretchy, durable, soft texture

·       Fluffy cozy fleece interior

·       Fit-tested on thousands of dogs

·       Hole opening for leash attachment

·       V-shaped cut for mess-free potty

·       Machine wash cold, line dry

·       55% Cotton, 40% Polyester, 5% Spandex


Retails for $32

Generously donated by: Bella Angelic SkinCare


Spark Paws Dog Hoodie (1 of 2 Available)
$15

Starting bid

Color: Burgundy Size: XL (fits dogs 25-35 lbs)

Signature Spark Paws Butterstretch™ fabric

·       Very stretchy, durable, soft texture

·       Fluffy cozy fleece interior

·       Fit-tested on thousands of dogs

·       Hole opening for leash attachment

·       V-shaped cut for mess-free potty

·       Machine wash cold, line dry

·       55% Cotton, 40% Polyester, 5% Spandex


Retails for $32

Generously donated by: Bella Angelic SkinCare

Glo2Facial by Geneo X Facial Treatment
$125

Starting bid

This facial treatment incorporates 3 advanced technologies and one of 7 different customizations to target your specific skincare concerns, such as acne, wrinkles, pigmentation, and texture. First is OxfoliationTM, which gently exfoliates and stimulates oxygenation from within your own body. Next, enjoy LUX a (Lite Ultrasound Xperience) for maximum absorption of active ingredients. Last is a Detox Massage, detoxification through lymphatic drainage helps detoxify the skin.


Value: $250

Generously donated by: Bella Angelic SkinCare 15454 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Suite A2, Studio 16, Scottsdale, Arizona

Dog Bed
$35

Starting bid

Retails for $70.


Generously donated by: Ruth Tekstar

Taglio Hair Salon $100 Gift Card item
Taglio Hair Salon $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card, redeemable towards a color service or hair extensions.


Generously donated by: Janiece at Taglio Hair Salon

Polished Nail Spa Gift Card item
Polished Nail Spa Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card redeemable towards any nail service.


Generously donated by: Michelle V at Polished Nail Spa

Untie & Unwind Massage Gift Card
$90

Starting bid

$180 Gift Card redeemable towards a 90 min. Deep Tissue Relaxing OR Lymphatic Massage


Generously donated by: Olivia from Untie and Unwind

Candle Making Bar for 4 - Light + Bark item
Candle Making Bar for 4 - Light + Bark
$90

Starting bid

Custom candle making for 4 at Old Town Scottsdale's Light + Bark candle bar.


Value is $165.00

Generously donated by Light + Bark

About Light + Bark

We are on a mission to shed light on shelter dogs + smell damn good while doing it.

Lab Created Round Diamond Stud Earrings.
$1,000

Starting bid

One (1) pair of beautiful Lab Created Round Diamond Stud Earrings. 2.09 Carat Weight E-F Color, VS Clarity. If these were natural stone, they would be valued at $12k approx. Both Lab-Grown and Natural Diamonds are made of pure carbon and have the same Mohs hardness scale rating of 10, making them the hardest known substance.


Value: $3,099

Generously donated by: Exclusively Diamonds

Pink Puffer Dog Vest
$25

Starting bid

Shiny Pink Puffer Vest size 26

Canada Pooch

Retails for $83

- Keep your dog warm on cold days
- Water-resistant exterior with a shiny finish
- Adjustable hood for added protection & style
- Dual velcro closure
- Opening on the back to easily access leash attachment

Shiny Shimmer Puffer Dog Vest
$25

Starting bid

Shiny Shimmer Puffer Vest size 28

Canada Pooch

Retails for $87

- Keep your dog warm on cold days
- Water-resistant exterior with a shiny finish
- Adjustable hood for added protection & style
- Dual velcro closure
- Opening on the back to easily access leash attachment

Santisi Brothers' Gift Card Bundle (1 of 5 available)
$20

Starting bid

This bundle includes a 22 oz bottle of "The Sauce" by Giovanni and a $25 Gift Card.


Value: $40

Generously donated by: Santisi Brothers' Pizzeria & Sports Grill

Flagstaff Adventure Awaits
$200

Starting bid

Escape to the cool pines of Northern Arizona with this incredible package. Enjoy a one-night stay at the Americana Motor Hotel, a stylish retro-inspired property blending mid-century charm with modern comfort. Your queen bedroom offers the perfect retreat after a day of adventure.


Then hit the slopes with two adult lift tickets to Arizona Snowbowl, where you’ll carve fresh tracks and take in panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks.


Whether you’re seeking a cozy getaway or an exhilarating ski day, this experience delivers the best of Flagstaff’s mountain magic!


Value: $500

Generously donated by: Americana Motor Hotel Flagstaff Route 66


https://www.americanamotorhotel.com


Mini Photoshoot for Pups
$150

Starting bid

Mini photoshoot session, outdoor or in studio. 10 images. Dogs only. 30-45 min. 


Value $350

Generously donated by: Good Vibe Dog Photography

