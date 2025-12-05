Your Affordable Gateway to the Global Digital Economy

Take the first step toward digital empowerment with a 1-Year Membership in the STEM City Chamber of Commerce. This plan is designed for small businesses, mom-and-pop shops, and underserved entrepreneurs who want to access the tools and training needed to thrive in today’s connected world.

Your 1-Year Membership Includes:

✅ Certifications & Training Courses

Small Business & Entrepreneurship

Artificial Intelligence

QuickBooks

✅ Digital KC Connect Unified Communications Suite

Enterprise Voice

Unlimited Calling

Voicemail, SMS, Video Chat, Web Conferencing

Phone Number Porting, DIDs for All Area Codes, e911, International Calling

✅ Community Access Benefits

Listing as a STEM City Chamber FIFA 2026 World Cup Stakeholder

Virtual Networking Events

Digital Storefront in STEM City OmniVerse Landing: $250/year

Exhibitor Booth at Live Events: $500/event

Why Choose 1-Year Membership?

✔ Affordable entry point for small businesses

✔ Immediate access to digital tools and global networking

✔ Flexible add-ons for visibility and growth

Join today and give your business a big voice in the global digital economy!