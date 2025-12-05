aSTEAM Village, Inc

STEM City Chamber of Commerce

AI X Networks AI Agency In-A-Box Cohort II: 1-Yr Membership
$299

No expiration

  • Eligibility: Individuals and small businesses currently belonging to any Chamber of Commerce or Civic Council
  • Offer:
    • 1-Year Membership: $299 (Flash Sale)
    • Includes ALL Add-Ons at No Extra Charge:
      ✔ Digital Storefront in STEM City OmniVerse Landing (Regular $250/year)
      ✔ Exhibitor Booth at CEED Summit II (Jan 15–17, 2026) (Regular $500/event)
      ✔ Additional Exhibitor Booths at Live Events (Regular $500/event)
      ✔ Certifications & Training (Small Business, AI, QuickBooks)
      ✔ Digital KC Connect Unified Communications Suite
      ✔ FIFA 2026 Stakeholder Listing
      ✔ CEED Summit II Virtual Exhibit Booth (Jan. 15 - Jan. 17, 2025) includes booth set-up consultation
AI X Networks AI Agency In-A-Box Cohort II: 2-Yr Membership
$599

No expiration

FLASH SALE

  • Eligibility: Individuals and small businesses currently belonging to any Chamber of Commerce or Civic Council
  • Offer:
    • AI X Network AI Agency in a Box Bootcamp Cohort II (Jan. 31 - Mar. 30, 2026)
    • 2-Year Membership: $599 (Flash Sale)
  • Includes ALL Add-Ons at No Extra Charge:
    ✔ Digital Storefront in STEM City OmniVerse Landing (Regular $250/year)
    ✔ Exhibitor Booth at CEED Summit II (Jan 15–17, 2026) (Regular $500/event)
    ✔ Additional Exhibitor Booths at Live Events (Regular $500/event)
    ✔ Certifications & Training (Small Business, AI, QuickBooks)
    ✔ Digital KC Connect Unified Communications Suite
  • ✔ CEED Summit II Virtual Exhibit Booth (Jan. 15 - Jan. 17, 2025) includes booth set-up consultation
    ✔ FIFA 2026 Stakeholder Listing
    ✔ Virtual Networking Events
Standard 1- Year Membership
$499

Valid for one year

Your Affordable Gateway to the Global Digital Economy

Take the first step toward digital empowerment with a 1-Year Membership in the STEM City Chamber of Commerce. This plan is designed for small businesses, mom-and-pop shops, and underserved entrepreneurs who want to access the tools and training needed to thrive in today’s connected world.

Your 1-Year Membership Includes:
Certifications & Training Courses

  • Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • QuickBooks

Digital KC Connect Unified Communications Suite

  • Enterprise Voice
  • Unlimited Calling
  • Voicemail, SMS, Video Chat, Web Conferencing
  • Phone Number Porting, DIDs for All Area Codes, e911, International Calling

Community Access Benefits

  • Listing as a STEM City Chamber FIFA 2026 World Cup Stakeholder
  • Virtual Networking Events
  • Digital Storefront in STEM City OmniVerse Landing: $250/year
  • Exhibitor Booth at Live Events: $500/event

Why Choose 1-Year Membership?
✔ Affordable entry point for small businesses
✔ Immediate access to digital tools and global networking
✔ Flexible add-ons for visibility and growth

Join today and give your business a big voice in the global digital economy!

Standard 2-Year Membership
$899

Valid for one year

Empowering Small Businesses for Global Impact

Unlock two full years of access to the STEM City Chamber of Commerce, designed to give mom-and-pop shops, small businesses, and underserved entrepreneurs a powerful entry point into the global digital economy.

Your 2-Year Membership Includes:
Certifications & Training Courses

  • Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • QuickBooks

Digital KC Connect Unified Communications Suite

  • Enterprise Voice
  • Unlimited Calling
  • Voicemail, SMS, Video Chat, Web Conferencing
  • Phone Number Porting, DIDs for All Area Codes, e911, International Calling

Community Access Benefits

  • Listing as a STEM City Chamber FIFA 2026 World Cup Stakeholder
  • Virtual Networking Events

Optional Add-Ons:

  • Digital Storefront in STEM City OmniVerse Landing: $250/year
  • Exhibitor Booth at Live Events: $500/event

Why Choose 2-Year Membership?
✔ Save more with a discounted rate
✔ Secure your place in the FIFA 2026 Digital Economy
✔ Build long-term digital presence and global connections

Join today and give your business a big voice in the global digital economy!

